High School

Spaulding High School's "All Together Now!"

Seacoast Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpaulding High School students prepare for their...

www.seacoastonline.com

Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Eastbrook, Oak Hill present 'All Together Now'

Following COVID-19 safety precautions, many theatre programs had to cancel their seasons and wait for things to get back to normal before putting on another show. Without being able to sell performance tickets, theatre groups began to struggle financially. In order to support local theatres, Music Theatre International put together...
THEATER & DANCE
Clearfield Progress

'All Together Now' at Philipsburg-Osceola High School this weekend

PHILIPSBURG — An international musical event is coming to Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District this weekend, according to Director Lisa Chorle. Philipsburg-Osceola High School Drama Club will perform “All Together Now!” — a fundraiser show that will be in over 2,500 theatres all over the world. A highlight of the show will be the scenery, courtesy of a recently purchased projector.
PHILIPSBURG, PA
kwhi.com

BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE TO PRODUCE ‘ALL TOGETHER NOW!’

Brenham High School Theatre will join thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe with its next performance. Brenham students will present their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!, a global event celebrating local theatre, on Monday at 7 p.m. at the high school. All Together Now!...
BRENHAM, TX
cbslocal.com

"All Together Now" at Cosumnes Oaks High

The Cosumnes Oaks High Theater program is back performing live in their theater, and they couldn't be more excited! Julissa Ortiz is there checking out their new production, "All Together Now!"
PERFORMING ARTS

