Spaulding High School's "All Together Now!"

PHILIPSBURG — An international musical event is coming to Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District this weekend, according to Director Lisa Chorle. Philipsburg-Osceola High School Drama Club will perform “All Together Now!” — a fundraiser show that will be in over 2,500 theatres all over the world. A highlight of the show will be the scenery, courtesy of a recently purchased projector.

PHILIPSBURG, PA ・ 8 DAYS AGO