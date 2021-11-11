Spaulding High School's "All Together Now!"

Following COVID-19 safety precautions, many theatre programs had to cancel their seasons and wait for things to get back to normal before putting on another show. Without being able to sell performance tickets, theatre groups began to struggle financially. In order to support local theatres, Music Theatre International put together...
PHILIPSBURG — An international musical event is coming to Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District this weekend, according to Director Lisa Chorle. Philipsburg-Osceola High School Drama Club will perform “All Together Now!” — a fundraiser show that will be in over 2,500 theatres all over the world. A highlight of the show will be the scenery, courtesy of a recently purchased projector.
Brenham High School Theatre will join thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe with its next performance. Brenham students will present their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!, a global event celebrating local theatre, on Monday at 7 p.m. at the high school. All Together Now!...
