Virginia State

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Virginia Has Received So Far

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TMS1u_0ctNpWbg00 It has now been 47 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 9, the U.S. has sent 536,665,505 doses of the vaccine across the country -- equivalent to 163.5% of the U.S. population.

While the initial distribution of the vaccine took longer than federal projections had indicated, in recent months the U.S. has made great leaps in the worldwide race to administer vaccinations -- and some states are faring far better than others. Under the current system, led by the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sends states limited shipments of the vaccine as well as funding and tasks them with distributing the vaccine in accordance with relatively loose federal guidelines. The distribution of the vaccine is based on the size of the adult population in every state, which -- according to some experts -- can create inequities in states where the spread of COVID-19 is worse and a larger share of the population is at risk.

Virginia has received a total of 14,592,035 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of November 9. Adjusted for population, Virginia has received 170,956.6 vaccines per 100,000 residents -- more than the national average of 163,498.1 vaccines per 100,000 Americans and the 15th most of any state.

While Virginia has so far received more vaccines per capita than the nation as a whole, the state has a lesser need for vaccines than the rest of the country. As of November 9, there were 10,953.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in Virginia -- lower than the national rate of 14,073.0 cases per 100,000 Americans and the eighth lowest of all 50 states.

While the federal government distributes vaccines to states, it is up to state governments to administer the vaccine -- creating variations in both the percentage of vaccines that have been administered and the percentage of the population that has been vaccinated. In Virginia, 83.4% of allocated vaccines have been administered to residents, greater than the national average of 80.7% and the 12th largest share of all states.

The administered vaccines amount to 142.5% of the state population, greater than the 132.0% national figure and the ninth largest share of all states.

While a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated due to a lack of supply, there are some who have no plans to receive a vaccine at all. According to a survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, 59.2% of U.S. adults 18 and over who have not yet received the vaccine will either probably not or definitely not get a COVID-19 vaccine in the future. In Virginia, 58.1% of adults who have not yet received the vaccine report that they will probably not or definitely not get a vaccine in the future, the 17th smallest share of any state. The most common reason cited for not wanting a vaccine was being concerned about possible side effects. Other commonly cited reasons include not trusting the government, not trusting COVID-19 vaccines, and that they were planning to wait and see if it is safe.

To determine the states getting the most and least vaccines from the federal government, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. States were ranked based on the number of vaccines administered as of November 9 per 100,000 residents. Vaccine counts were adjusted for population using one-year data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. Data on confirmed COVID-19 cases as of November 9 came from various state and local health departments and were adjusted for population using 2019 ACS data. Data on the percentage of adults who probably will not or definitely will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and their reasons for not getting one came from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, conducted from August 18, 2021 to August 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank State Population Vaccines distributed per 100,000 Vaccines administered as % of pop. COVID-19 cases per 100,000
1 Vermont 623,989 194,930 164.2% 6,184
2 Hawaii 1,415,872 189,047 141.8% 5,811
3 Maryland 6,045,680 187,242 145.3% 9,363
4 Maine 1,344,212 183,614 152.7% 8,017
5 Delaware 973,764 181,607 138.5% 14,983
6 West Virginia 1,792,147 181,079 89.0% 15,522
7 Massachusetts 6,892,503 180,705 156.3% 12,499
8 Rhode Island 1,059,361 179,896 152.5% 17,093
9 Connecticut 3,565,287 179,659 156.6% 11,359
10 New Hampshire 1,359,711 179,342 145.4% 10,247
11 Oregon 4,217,737 178,943 137.4% 8,823
12 New Jersey 8,882,190 176,944 142.1% 13,594
13 Pennsylvania 12,801,989 171,940 142.4% 12,450
14 Washington 7,614,893 171,462 139.9% 9,688
15 Virginia 8,535,519 170,957 142.5% 10,953
16 New York 19,453,561 170,595 144.7% 13,318
17 Florida 21,477,737 169,027 136.0% 17,046
18 Alaska 731,545 166,727 122.8% 18,703
19 California 39,512,223 165,921 140.9% 12,495
20 New Mexico 2,096,829 161,752 138.9% 13,484
21 Colorado 5,758,736 161,487 138.4% 13,205
22 Texas 28,995,881 160,369 121.8% 14,638
23 North Carolina 10,488,084 159,389 121.3% 14,203
24 South Dakota 884,659 159,342 120.8% 17,746
25 Minnesota 5,639,632 158,909 134.1% 14,451
26 Illinois 12,671,821 158,292 132.1% 13,518
27 Iowa 3,155,070 155,971 123.0% 15,670
28 South Carolina 5,148,714 154,753 113.9% 17,519
29 Michigan 9,986,857 154,486 118.5% 13,114
30 Georgia 10,617,423 154,435 111.1% 15,456
31 Kansas 2,913,314 153,782 118.2% 15,113
32 Arizona 7,278,717 153,125 123.8% 16,345
33 Arkansas 3,017,804 152,622 110.4% 17,107
34 Nebraska 1,934,408 152,366 124.8% 14,955
35 Alabama 4,903,185 152,071 101.5% 17,055
36 Wisconsin 5,822,434 150,199 130.4% 15,451
37 Kentucky 4,467,673 148,328 113.2% 16,809
38 Ohio 11,689,100 146,349 114.7% 13,450
39 Nevada 3,080,156 146,146 121.3% 14,777
40 Montana 1,068,778 145,317 115.7% 16,884
41 Idaho 1,787,065 144,164 99.5% 16,580
42 Utah 3,205,958 144,099 119.2% 17,486
43 North Dakota 762,062 143,278 109.7% 19,925
44 Mississippi 2,976,149 142,281 102.7% 17,021
45 Missouri 6,137,428 142,264 113.5% 14,062
46 Oklahoma 3,956,971 140,945 116.5% 16,396
47 Indiana 6,732,219 140,790 110.0% 15,304
48 Tennessee 6,829,174 140,665 112.1% 18,841
49 Louisiana 4,648,794 139,407 106.9% 16,388
50 Wyoming 578,759 134,765 102.6% 18,197

24/7 Wall St.

This State Has the Longest Life Expectancy

The average life expectancy of Americans dropped last year for the first time since World War II, from 78.8 years to 77.3. The CDC attributes the decline to the COVID-19 pandemic and to 93,000 drug overdose deaths — an all-time one-year high. Homicide, diabetes, and liver disease were also contributing factors. (Here is a look […]
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Over 2.8 Million Vaccines Have Been Distributed to Nebraska. This is How Many the State Has Actually Given Out

It has now been 46 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 3, 525,071,855 doses of the vaccine have been sent out across the country — equivalent to 160.0% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
NEBRASKA STATE
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: 69,000 children under 12 vaccinated as 5,778 cases added

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,778 additional coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The seven-day moving average of newly reported cases was 7,568 cases per day, up 78.6% from a week ago, and up 70.5% over the last 30 days. The seven-day average includes 15,414 reinfection cases added to the totals in 66 counties Saturday, as well as 1,667 reinfection cases added by Philadelphia on ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

9K children in New Jersey received first dose of COVID vaccine so far, Murphy says

NEW JERSEY - The mask requirement for K-12 students and staff will remain in place for now as Gov. Phil Murphy encourages parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19. Kid-sized doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles last week — a recommendation from CDC advisers, followed by a green light from Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
KIDS
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Reinfection totals swell weekend case count to 29,415

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 21,226 additional cases Saturday, 4,752 Sunday and 3,437 Monday, for a three-day total of 29,415. Saturday’s massive spike — almost quadruple Friday’s 5,555 case count — included 15,414 reinfection case numbers added into county totals. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently formalized a definition of reinfection as a person ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Has Worst 7-Day Case Rate In Country, CDC Says

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As hospital beds are filling up in places they never did before in Minnesota, the state’s health department reports that there have been 5,266 newly reported positive cases. No new deaths were reported Monday because deaths were not processed on Veterans Day, MDH said. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Minnesota had the worst seven-day case rate (472) per 100,000 in the country as of Sunday afternoon. Minnesota’s latest rolling seven-day average positivity rate is now just under the line considered the threshold for high risk, currently sitting at 9.7%. According to the Minnesota Department of Health’s daily...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS LA

Booster Shot Confusion As California Goes Against Current CDC And FDA Recommendations

EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) – As families across the southland prepare to ring in a second holiday season during a pandemic, the state of California is now suggesting that everyone who is vaccinated against COVID-19 should also get a booster shot. “In the short run, I am worried that until we vaccinate more children and our behavior changes with the holidays coming that there’s going to be a spike in cases,” CBS Medical Contributor, Dr. David Argus said. California is one of the states seeing the highest number of new COVID infections, promoting health officials to issue stern warnings. “We should anticipate an increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX2Now

Billions wasted by not calling ahead of construction, Missouri top offender

ST. LOUIS – There is a number that many in Missouri do not call before they begin construction projects and it is causing costly waste and excess bills. The nation’s 811 system is used to prevent damage to underground utility lines and people choosing not to call the number before they dig is costing $61 billion a year in waste and excess according to the Infrastructure Protection Coalition, a group of associations representing broadband, electric, natural gas, pipeline, transportation, sewer, and water industries.
MISSOURI STATE
