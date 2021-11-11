Jerky-Like Dog Biscuits

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Looking to move to Portland and looking for an apartment in the NW and SE. I notice most apts. in the SE allow dogs, while many in the NW also allow dogs. I like dogs but would not live in building that allows them because I cannot stand the constant barking you often get when dogs are allowed, not to mention the fleas and smell they leave behind when they pee and poop in the apt. So why do so many apts. put dogs over humans. It's pretty frustrating to see so many apts. that would be a good fit for me in the SE but I have to rule them out because they allow dogs. I guess I'll have to stick with the NW which seems to be more for cat people. At least cats don't bark all day. How many apts do we need that allow dogs ?

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO