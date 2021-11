Hammer holder for pegboard. I got tired of the normal hammer holders and not having direct access to a hammer (when you stack them) so I came up with this. I made it modular sp print as many as you have hammers for. I designed it to not require support. Print the triangle face down. I tried to make the screws where they would self tap. It works, but it will melt the PLA due to friction. So I ended up taking a tap and tapping the pegboard itself. I also tried putting some gun oil on the screw and then letting it self tap. That actually worked fairly well if you don’t have access to a M8 x 1.25 tap. May try making the screws out of PETG or ABS. Of course you can always use a traditional screw, but you will likely have to cut it down. 5/16in bolt will work nicely. I just like how it looks with a flush mounted printed screw.

