MySanAntonio

This 4-piece sheet set is on major sale for Pre-Black Friday

If you think of California fall nights and immediately imagine tossing and turning, and flipping the pillow over to the cooler side again and again, you're definitely not alone. On top of that, it really hasn't been all that relaxing of a year, which is all the more reason why you deserve to be sleeping like a baby at night. Just because your long workdays, friend-filled weekends, and the state of the world make life stressful, it doesn't mean you have to settle. There's a solution that is easy to implement in your routine and it's also incredibly well priced.
SHOPPING
ana-white.com

My corner desk

I wanted to convert my craft shed to my office after I accepted a new job and would be working from home full time. My shed is only 10x8, so I needed something smallish and functional. I modified the plans slightly and I did make a few mistakes. In the end, I think it turned out great for a 50 something grandma who likes to work with her hands!
HOME & GARDEN
KDVR.com

Best bunk bed with a desk

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bunk beds are an ideal sleeping solution for shared rooms without a lot of space to accommodate two beds. Bunk beds with desks take the space-saving design even further by incorporating a workstation. Some even include shelves and drawers to provide children additional storage space for their belongings, making them truly an all-in-one solution for several needs.
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

This All-Clad 7-piece set is just $300 right now (normally $840)

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. To upgrade your kitchen cookware to one of the ultra-premium kitchen brands can cost a whole lot of money, sometimes in the thousands. If you want the best, All-Clad is it and the cult-favorite cookware brand can be had at a steep discount right now. We found a 7-piece stainless steel All-Clad set down to $300 at Macy's as one of the retailer's top online deals of the day. That's over $500 off the sticker price.
SHOPPING
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 10 Holiday Items on Sale

It's finally November, which means it's time to start gearing up for the holiday feasts ahead. Preparing early may be more important this ever this year as high prices, shortages of pantry staples, and shipping delays continue to impact supermarkets across the country. Thankfully, Costco is doing its part to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WKRG

Best desk chair mat

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Desk chair mats might seem boring, but they can play a huge role in protecting the beauty of your hardwood floors and carpet, as well as the health of your joints. Flooring manufacturers often even make warranties void for people who don’t use desk chair mats, since desk chair wheels can damage floors and snag carpets. If you want to buy a desk chair mat, then the Gorilla Grip Premium Polycarbonate Chair Mat for Hard Floors is a brilliant product.
HOME & GARDEN
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
ana-white.com

Farmhouse desk

My first “big” piece of furniture! I have over the last year realized I had a little sawdust in my blood! My dad is a 3rd generation carpenter, he is the youngest of 5 boys and he is now 79. I started with a couple of quilt/blanket ladders for my daughters, then graduated to a headboard. Then last Christmas I surprised my dad with an oak bookshelf (because oak is the best 😉) I knew that’s what my dad loved. It brought him to tears! So, then my daughters began showing me pictures of desks, tv chests, etc and I gained a little confidence with each piece.
HOME & GARDEN
People

Amazon Just Put Dozens of Vacuums on Sale Before Black Friday — These Are the 8 Best Deals Starting at $70

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've been waiting for Black Friday to score a good vacuum deal, you're in luck: Amazon has already kicked off its early Black Friday sale, and it includes dozens of great deals on top-rated vacuum cleaners. Seriously — you'll find discounts on everything from this under-the-radar robot vacuum that nearly 6,000 Amazon shoppers adore for just $70 (no, that's not a typo), Shark's best-selling vacuum mop hybrid for the same price it was during Black Friday last year, and even the cordless vacuum that Dyson owners love with an unbelievable $80 price tag.
ELECTRONICS
New York Post

Shop the 20 best Christmas gift ideas as seen on TikTok wishlists this year

TikTok is taking the world by storm, along with the shopping space. From morning routines to the coolest clothes to shop for, we’re not at all surprised TikTok Christmas wishlists are now a thing. As of lately, TikTokers are posting their most sought-after products for their followers with the “Jingle...
SHOPPING
PopSugar

11 Ridiculously Good Home Pieces You Can Buy at Nordstrom's Black Friday Sale

Thanksgiving is still weeks away, yet Nordstrom's kicking off its Black Friday Sale, like . . . right now. And let me tell you, the deals are on fire. While the retailer's deals span across fashion, beauty, tech, and so much more, I'm personally about all the steep discounts on home decor. ($100 off a slow cooker? A whopping 40 percent off an inflatable pool? The internet's favorite pan for under $100? Yes, yes, and oh yes.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
myrecipes.com

I Replaced All My Dinnerware With This Gorgeous 16-Piece Set

When my fiancé and I bought a house last spring, our to-do list instantly filled with dozens of tasks, from fixing up the backyard to buying new furniture for the living room. With so many big projects to take on, we knew we needed to put some of our smaller wants, such as replacing our years-old, mismatched collection of dishware, on the back burner for a while.
LIFESTYLE
Sourcing Journal

Diesel Adds Accessories to Refreshed Pet Collection

Diesel released its second “mini-me wardrobe” for dogs just in time for the holidays. Directly inspired by the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 women’s wear and men’s wear collections, the eight-piece capsule offers “ready-to-walk” apparel for small breeds and puppies, and accessories for the first time. The collection includes a padded denim jacket with contrast piping and sleeves, a teddy camouflage hoodie with an adjustable drawstring hem, and a nylon bomber with vintage-inspired Americana patches. A gray logo hoodie rounds out the collection. Accessories span a collar, leash and harness all made in denim and faux leather, with metal rivets and hardware that mimic the...
PETS
TrendHunter.com

Versatile Scandinavian-Inspired Desks

The Bars desk by João Teixeira is a Scandinavian-inspired piece of furniture with a versatile yet simplistic design. Users can keep their desktop items neatly in place through an organizational system of wooden beams. João Teixeira took all of a desk's typical functions into consideration when designing the Bars. Desks...
INTERIOR DESIGN
finewoodworking.com

Cherry drop front desk

Most of my designs are Shaker inspired. This is not a reproduction, but incorporates classic Shaker elements such as dovetailed case construction, tapered legs, breadboard ends to keep the front flat, mushroom pulls and a frame and panel back. The finish is several coats of wet-sanded Waterlox. -Michael Jury, M. Jury Woodworks LLC.
INTERIOR DESIGN
GreenwichTime

Pre-Black Friday Sale: Exercise While You Work with This Under Desk Bike

When you're running a business, you're juggling a lot and you're often running on fumes. But despite the exhaustion, it's important to find time to exercise. Exercise can help improve your productivity, increase your mental acuity, and give you energy boosts you need to finish projects. But finding the time in your schedule to run to the gym isn't always easy.
