CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Tom Campbell | What we need most today is trust

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E9ua6_0ctNneVM00

Trust I’ve been following the analysis by pundits, partisans and pollsters about the recent November elections, especially the gubernatorial races in neighboring Virginia and New Jersey. Opinions and suggestions are all over the board, but one column started me thinking.

“Americans hate being told what to do,” wrote Kathleen Parker in the Washington Post. “And lately they’ve been told a lot: Stay at home. Stand apart. Wear a mask. Get a shot. Get the booster.”

She’s right. Americans, especially North Carolinians, have always been an independent lot. Many of us resent being told what to do. That said, how can we explain why we accept being told to drive on the right-hand side of the road, stop at red lights, wear seat belts, stand in line and abide by any number of other mandates? The real reason is that who is telling us is equally or perhaps more important than what we are told to do.

At the heart of the issue is trust. We will listen to and follow those whom we trust, and either ignore or disobey those we don’t.

It wasn’t too many years ago that when a government official, business leader, religious figure or anyone in a position of authority told us something we believed it. We knew that at some level they looked after their own best interests but we also, perhaps naively, believed they mostly acted in what was the best interest for most of us. We learned differently. How and when did that change.

Our trust bubble was pricked in 1968 when Walter Cronkite returned from Vietnam and told us our military and political leaders had been lying to us. We weren’t winning the war in Southeast Asia. Cronkite reported we were “mired in stalemate” and he believed the war to be unwinnable. Yet another puncture occurred when Richard Nixon lied to us about Watergate. The Catholic Church pedophile scandals further eroded our trusting natures, as did revelations about corrupt political, business and legal deals. In response, the media plunged full bore into investigative reporting instead of accepting carte blanche statements from those in authority. They were often antagonistic, looking for untruths and breaches of faith. Like the COVID pandemic this attitude spread rapidly. We don’t know who to trust and, sadly, now approach most everything and everyone with the posture that we won’t trust you until you prove we can. That’s no way to live and no way to move forward.

Here are some thoughts to build trust: First, understand this is going to be a slow process. We must be open minded and willing to put the past behind us and stop dwelling on it. We need to change our attitudes, going into relationships and situations with a posture of trust rather than mistrust. At the same time, we need to be vigilant and ask questions, letting people in authority know we are watching. And when people act trustworthy, we should reinforce and praise these actions.

To be trusted you must be trustworthy! Earning trust is more incumbent on people in positions of authority. Begin by recognizing the pervasive lack of trust, understanding that what you do behind closed doors is just as important as what people see. Honest communication is essential. Promises alone don’t count, you have to speak, act and live truth. Instead of covering up problems, misdeeds or failures you must be accountable and own them, explaining clearly what you are going to do to correct current situations and prevent future ones.

Trust is easy to break but hard to restore. But more trust is what we need today.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina Broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. He recently retired from writing, producing and moderating the statewide half-hour TV program NC SPIN that aired 22 ½ years. Contact him at [email protected]

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Reflector

Tom Campbell: American leaders must work to regain lost trust

I’ve been following the analysis by pundits, partisans and pollsters about the recent November elections, especially the gubernatorial races in neighboring Virginia and New Jersey. Opinions and suggestions are all over the board, but one column started me thinking. “Americans hate being told what to do,” wrote Kathleen Parker in...
ELECTIONS
Daily Advance

Tom Campbell: The weak can't grow strong without health care

You’ve had your eye on a new car and have made logical arguments for why you need it and how it would benefit your life. Problem is, you can’t afford it. A relative, let’s say your uncle, recognizes how this car would really benefit you so he offers to pay 90 percent of the cost if you buy it. Would you? Most of us would be driving that car off the lot before he changed his mind.
HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Why Democrats got stuck with Kamala Harris

With Joe Biden in conspicuous decline, the need for a qualified vice president waiting in the wings is critical. Yet Kamala Harris is totally unfit for the presidency, a dilemma that puts the United States in an awful bind. Less than a year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Nixon
Person
Walter Cronkite
Birmingham Star

How Clinton's rape accuser turned Trump supporter

Juanita Broaddrick alleges that Bill Clinton raped her over four decades ago. She also supported Donald Trump, who like Clinton was accused of assault by multiple women. She spoke to RT's Tara Reade on the apparent contradiction. Broaddrick was interviewed for Reade's podcast 'The Politics of Survival,' dedicated to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#The Washington Post#North Carolinians#The Catholic Church
New York Post

Buttigieg buzz grows amid tensions with Biden and Harris

If you have an ear for it, what you can hear between the lines of recent pieces of journalism is that 1) A lot of people with a look into things at the White House think Joe Biden is not going to run for re-election. 2) Just about everyone thinks Kamala Harris is a disaster. 3) A significant portion of insider Dems think Pete Buttigieg is the cure for what ails them. 4) Kamala Harris’ team is desperate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Nothing would suit Steve Bannon more than to be an alt-right martyr in prison

If I was planning a coup d’etat and the overthrow of the government of the United States of America, I’d not really go out of my way to blab about what I knew, before or after the event.If what they say is true about Steve Bannon, a man best thought of as Donald Trump’s Svengali, then I too wouldn’t be cooperating that much with the authorities about what I did or did not know about the protests (to put things euphemistically) at the Capitol on 6 January.Whether it was a pro-Trump rally where things got a bit out of hand...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Vietnam
The Independent

Mary Trump says her uncle Donald will risk 2024 run despite his ‘humiliating’ 2020 defeat

Former President Donald Trump’s niece, Mary Trump, has changed her mind about her uncle running for president again – she now believes he could try to regain the White House in 2024. “I thought it was impossible because he got defeated so badly [in 2020]. It was such a humiliating loss that I believed he would never put himself at the risk of suffering that kind of narcissistic injury again,” Ms Trump told The Daily Beast’s The New Abnormal podcast. But the Republicans have regained some ground since Mr Trump’s 2020 loss and they could do devastating damage to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Steve Bannon's indictment reveals a dangerous congressional dependency

On Friday, the Justice Department obtained a grand jury indictment against former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The news was celebrated by supporters of the committee’s work — and of congressional oversight more generally — as a rare instance in which the executive branch agreed to enforce a politically divisive congressional subpoena against a former executive branch adviser.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy