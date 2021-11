More garbage has been collected from North Carolina roadways in 2021 than in any previous year in the state's history, with more than two months still to go. Crews with the state Department of Transportation, along with contractors and volunteers, have picked up more than 11 million pounds of litter from roadsides, breaking the record set in 2019, according to an Oct. 20 announcement.

GASTON COUNTY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO