Update 2.12 has arrived for Ghost of Tsushima, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. According to Sucker Punch Productions, the main purpose of the patch is to re-balance the Legends multiplayer mode. For those unaware, the Legends mode is a cooperative mode where two players get together to complete missions based on Japanese folklore. It was announced and subsequently released within a few months of the base game. The Rivals mode came in just a couple of months ago, to great success. It seems to be the focus of this patch. Here’s everything new with Ghost of Tsushima Update 2.12.

