Nearly eight years ago, when the letter below first ran in the Alexandria Times, no one knew, after all the bitter acrimony over the Waterfront Plan, what the future had in store. We surely didn’t dream that the city’s waterfront would have come so far in such a short amount of time. For those who supported the plan, the influx of visitors would help support our wonderful, independently owned small business community, as well as tie the waterfront together in a way that is much more visible, beautiful and useful for all.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 5 DAYS AGO