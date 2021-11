NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Baltimore County Public Library will be collecting items for several nonprofits throughout the County to share with those in need this holiday season. BCPL will collect new, unwrapped items at each of its 19 branches through the “Connecting the Community Toy Drive.” Branch staff selected hyperlocal organizations that will send donations directly back to their community. Each branch … Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Library kicks off ‘Connecting the Community’ holiday drive" The post Baltimore County Public Library kicks off ‘Connecting the Community’ holiday drive appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO