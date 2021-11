Daniel Dae Kim is joining the “Avatar: The Last Airbender” live-action series at Netflix, Variety has confirmed. He will appear in the role of Fire Lord Ozai. The character is described as the ruthlessly-driven leader of the Fire Nation who demands everyone live up to his impossible standards, especially his teen son, Prince Zuko. Ozai’s drive to conquer and unite the world under firebender rule is a family burden — he believes that it’s his destiny to finish a war started by his ancestors. The character was voiced by Mark Hamill in the animated series.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO