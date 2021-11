Michigan’s match-up against Penn State Saturday was just the type of game in which Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines struggle: A November road game against a ranked opponent. Such games are challenging for any team, but Harbaugh and the Wolverines have struggled more than most. But if Saturday’s contest presented a challenge for the Wolverines, it also presented an opportunity. For a team desperate to prove that this year is different - that this team is different - Saturday’s game provided Michigan the chance to show that such proclamations are more than just words.

