Individuals eligible for Medicare, including veterans, have an important decision to make before Tuesday, December 7, the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) deadline. Selecting the plan best suited for your individual health needs is a critical decision, as the plan you select is the coverage you’ll have for all of 2022, with few exceptions. For Medicare beneficiaries who also receive health care benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), there’s even more to consider.

HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO