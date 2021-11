Former Honolulu Police Cpl. Darius Evangelista worked a high level of overtime throughout his 28-year career. But in his final two years on the force, he went into overdrive. With his wife’s blessing, he volunteered to return to nighttime patrol, making up to three drunken driving arrests per night, he said. Those arrests then required more overtime for court appearances and resulted in Evangelista logging an average of about 1,200 overtime hours in each of his last two years.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 5 HOURS AGO