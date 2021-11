Getting the opportunity to host the Badger West Conference meet, the McFarland Spartans swim team did not disappoint, earning a second-place finish on Saturday, Oct. 30. “We’ve been waiting to host this meet for years, since we opened, so I think our facility here, Stu, Nick and Neil, run a great meet,” said McFarland coach Jessica Garvey. “We have to remind ourselves that mentally and physically, a lot of us aren’t in the same place we were two years ago... we’ve been through a lot the last two years, so just being able to come and have a meet today was awesome.”

MCFARLAND, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO