Energy Industry

Despite pledges, energy used as weapon by Russia as deliveries frozen

atlanticcitynews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerlin, Germany: Power and gas prices in Europe have soared as Russia has refrained from delivering more gas, reversing Russian President Vladimir Putin's pledge not to use energy as a weapon. In the Netherlands, gas futures surged by 9.7...

www.atlanticcitynews.net

CNBC

The world is worried Putin is about to invade Ukraine. Here's why

Russian President Vladimir Putin is being watched closely by experts and officials. They fear that Russia is planning to invade Ukraine. Tens of thousands of Russian troops have reportedly gathered at the border with Ukraine. Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, a part of Ukraine, in 2014. President Vladimir Putin is...
POLITICS
AFP

Russia admits destroying satellite with space missile strike

Russia on Tuesday admitted to destroying one of its satellites during a missile test, but rejected US accusations that it had endangered the International Space Station.  Last year, Britain and the US accused Russia of testing a "nesting doll" satellite that opened up and released a smaller craft to stalk an American satellite. 
WORLD
rigzone.com

Russia Joins OPEC+ USA Pushback

Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market. Russia says there is no shortage of oil in the global market and there may even be a surplus from early next year, adding to the chorus of other OPEC+ members to push back against calls from the U.S. to raise output faster.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

'You have to choose between Ukraine's freedom or buying gas from Putin': Boris Johnson issues warning to EU over Russia as he accuses Moscow and Belarus of 'contriving' to create migrant crisis on Polish border

European reliance on Russia's new gas pipeline will embolden Vladimir Putin and undermine the independence of Ukraine, Boris Johnson has warned. In a speech at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in the City of London last night, the Prime Minister urged EU allies to 'work ever more closely' as he issued a warning over the controversial Nord Stream 2 supply line.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Examiner

Let's cut the spin — Ukraine is alone against Russia

If he is to be deterred, Vladimir Putin must believe that the costs of a prospective action will be far outweighed by its benefits. Russia may soon launch a new offensive against Ukraine. Bloomberg reports that the United States and its European allies are readying new sanctions in the event that Russia uses prepositioned forces to attack Ukraine.
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

Why Russia shot down its old satellite and what weapon was used

Moscow says it was demonstrating its capability to defend itself in space and experts believe that the S-500 was behind the "performance". The U.S. Space Command condemned Russia on November 15, 2021, for shooting down one of its own satellites. According to the Americans, Moscow used a direct-ascent, anti-satellite (DA-ASAT)...
MILITARY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Belarus is using migrants as weapons

Alexander Lukashenko, the thuggish, authoritarian president of Belarus, has long threatened his own people. But now he's threatening neighboring nations, using mostly Mideast migrants as human pawns in an unconscionable act of asymmetric warfare against Western sanctions. Lukashenko, who cruelly cracked down on massive demonstrations against the widely held belief...
IMMIGRATION
thedrive

Latest Images Of Russia’s Checkmate Fighter Shows Us Just How Big It Really Is (Updated)

Russia has billed the Checkmate as a light fighter, but that isn't really the case. Some four months since it was officially unveiled, another glut of promotional material has been released relating to the Sukhoi Checkmate ahead of its official foreign debut at the Dubai Airshow next week. Also known as the Light Tactical Aircraft, or LTS in Russian, what we've seen now reveals a fighter that’s substantially bigger than we might have imagined, at least in comparison to the Su-57 Felon. Seeing the two planes alongside each other provides our best view so far of the enigmatic Checkmate fighter project and evidence that this is really more of a medium fighter than a true light combat jet.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationAU

Is the Belarus migrant crisis a 'new type of war'? A conflict expert explains

For months, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has been accused of using illegal migrants as a tool to punish the European Union for imposing sanctions on his regime. In July, Belarus loosened its restrictions on visas and increased flights on its state-run airline from the Middle East, allowing thousands of would-be migrants to arrive from Iraq, Syria and other countries. Belarusian security forces then funnelled the migrants to the borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia – all members of the European Union – and even gave them wire cutters to breach the fences. In recent weeks, the situation has grown...
POLITICS
Reuters

France warns Russia as EU prepares sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS/WARSAW/MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France told Russia on Monday NATO would be prepared to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, near where NATO says Moscow has been staging a troop buildup, while Western leaders sought to tackle a migrants crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union. The European...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

China's ban on Australian coal backfires, causes energy crisis: Report

Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): China's decision to stop imports from Australia to punish it for seeking an inquiry into the Covid-19 origin has backfired on Beijing and the punitive measure is hurting its own economy. China intended to punish Australia's economy forcing it to fall in line. However, economic...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

'Razor-Sharp Precision': Russia Hails Anti-Satellite Weapons Test

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Tuesday it had conducted a weapons test that targeted an old Russian satellite with "razor-sharp precision" and denied allegations by the United States, Britain and NATO that the test had been dangerous for orbiting spacecraft. U.S. officials said Monday's test had generated a debris...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlanticcitynews.net

ExxonMobil launches 10-bln-USD project in south China city

GUANGZHOU, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- International energy company ExxonMobil Tuesday started a project in Huizhou City, south China's Guangdong Province, to produce performance polymers used in packaging, automotive and agricultural products. The launching ceremony was held simultaneously in the city, Beijing and Houston. With a total investment of about 10...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlanticcitynews.net

EU Space Policy chief condemns Russian missile test in low orbit

Brussels [Belgium], November 17 (ANI/Sputnik): European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton condemned Russia's anti-satellite missile system test, which led to the destruction of a satellite in low orbit. "As European Union (EU) Commissioner in charge of EU Space policy and in particular of GalileoCopernicus, I join the strongest condemnations...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
atlanticcitynews.net

S Korea to promote hydrogen ammonia power generation project, replace coal, LNG

Seoul [South Korea], November 17 (ANI/Global Economic): The Korean government will promote the commercialization of hydrogen and ammonia co-firing power generation to replace coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) power generation. The government is planning to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by commercializing ammonia co-firing power plant by 2030 (20...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Poland warns migrant crisis could last for years

Poland warned on Wednesday that the crisis on the Belarusian border could last for months or even years, a day after Polish forces used tear gas and water cannon to deter stone-throwing migrants. Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said there had been further attempts at crossing the border during the night, in the latest escalation of a months-long standoff on the EU's eastern border. Thousands of migrants, mainly from the Middle East, are staying on the border in what the West says is a crisis engineered by Belarus to try to divide the EU and hit back against sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his main ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, have rejected the accusations and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants.
POLITICS

