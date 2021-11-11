Winter snows were fun, but now they bring the blues

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Years ago, I loved the idea of winter storms dumping inches of snow over the land. Schools would close and the day would be filled with winter fun. I didn’t mind the cold very much as I joined the other neighborhood kids in building snowmen and riding sleighs.

Now a winter forecast promising heavy snow makes me cringe. You don’t get snow days when you’re in the media. When I joined the Daily Telegraph years ago, the cooling weather brought winter commutes with it. Going to and from work across icy roads and sharing those roads with drivers who insist that it’s still summer is always heart-in-your-mouth time. I think my very first big story in the Telegraph was about the winter weather.

Oh, and you have to shovel out your car or truck if you plan to go anywhere. Powdery snow isn’t too bad, but shoveling wet snow is like shoveling wet concrete. You have to shovel your car out, and then you have to shovel a path into the road so you won’t get bogged down immediately. Snowplows clear the main roads, but they often throw up a barrier you’ve got to shovel out first.

Technology has made the situation better. When I had COVID, I was able to keep working thanks to a laptop computer and the internet. The situation isn’t too different when I’m snowed in. I can still make phone calls, send messages, write stories and send them to the newsroom. I can even shoot pictures and send those, too. There have been a few times when I hiked outside for a few minutes to get shots of wintertime activities and snowplows in action.

Of course, I’ve got to keep supplies on hand. I do my best to visit a grocery store before the weather arrives so I won’t have to hike later. And, of course, everybody else has the same idea. I try to keep a bit extra on my shelves when winter arrives so I won’t have to stock up on everything. Having about three days of supplies ready is usually enough.

No, I don’t welcome winter that much anymore. That old cringe came last week when the National Weather Service forecasted some snow for our area. There wasn’t going to be much snow, but the idea of any arriving at all was enough to bring on the winter blues.

I have to get extra wary when driving. When winter weather comes over the region, there are drivers who refuse to adjust their habits. They don’t want to slow down. The first good snow of the year brings lots of scanner traffic about cars going into the ditches or getting rear ended because they slid on the ice. Every year, motorists have to relearn their winter driving skills. Ending up in a ditch years ago – and honestly, I was creeping along – was enough for me. A spinout years ago on Interstate 77 reinforced that lesson.

Winter’s coming and summer is over. We have to live with that fact and drive appropriately.

In contrast to my winter mood, my sister, Karen, loves snow and so do my nephews A.J. and Alex. The boys grew up down in Charlotte, so snow was a pretty rare event. One time when they did get a good snowstorm, only one person in their neighborhood had a sled; they were from New York state. When the boys came to mom and dad’s home for a winter visit, they’d dive into the snow as soon as their car pulled into the driveway.

Maybe winter will make them grumpy years from now when they have to drive to work in the snow; of course, with today’s internet, they can work from home. Perhaps they won’t mind the snow so much if they can still go out and make a snowman. That would give them something to do when a winter storm knocks out their internet service.

Greg Jordan is the senior reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com