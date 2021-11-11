CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montreal Canadiens Need to be Calling on Samuel Girard

Cover picture for the articleThe Montreal Canadiens have lacked a key component of an NHL lineup for many years. It used to be that the team could not find capable top six centres, or anyone nearly resembling a first line centre. That area has been cleaned up with the arrival of Nick Suzuki....

FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Looking For Positives To Build On After Bad Start

The Montreal Canadiens are looking for positives to build on after a 1-3 western road trip. Playing the Anaheim Ducks on Halloween Sunday in the second half of a pair of back to back California matinees, the team needed a stronger defensive effort than in their 5-2 loss to the Kings 24 hours earlier.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Joel Edmundson Inching Closer to Much Needed Return

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson was listed as day-to-day when training camp started in late September. We are now six weeks past that date and he still hasn’t played a game yet this season. His injury has been shrouded in so much mystery his updates should be given by Robert Stack and not Dominique Ducharme.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Carey Price Close to Returning for the Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens announced that goaltender Carey Price is close to making his return and could join the organization as early as next week. Noting there’s no exact date or timeline on his being back on the roster, Price will exit the player’s assistance program on November 6th. Canadiens head...
NHL
awinninghabit.com

Montreal Canadiens: Dominique Ducharme’s Dismal Lines Are Atrocious

The Montreal Canadiens are back home after a pretty awful West Coast trip. It started with the fledgling Seattle Kraken and went through California via San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim. The only points came on Jake Allen’s herculean effort against the Sharks. The rest saw a lethargic Canadiens team sleepwalk through three regulation losses with just five goals to show for it.
NHL
chatsports.com

Montreal Canadiens send Mattias Norlinder to Laval Rocket for conditioning

The Montreal Canadiens have sent defenceman Mattias Norlinder to the American Hockey League’s Laval Rocket for conditioning. The defenceman was injured during pre-season, and has not played a game since then. He recently returned to practice this week and skated as an extra defenceman. Norlinder cannot be assigned to the...
NHL
chatsports.com

Game Preview: New York Islanders vs Montreal Canadiens 11/4

The New York Islanders‘ interesting schedule to begin the 2021-22 season continues on Thursday, when they’ll be playing their first game since Saturday. The Islanders will be in Canada for the first time in two seasons to take on the Montreal Canadiens. The Islanders are off to a subpar start...
NHL
FanSided

Recap: Montreal Canadiens Shut Out the Detroit Red Wings 3-0

Detroit Red Wings rookie Moritz Seider was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month so it seemed a good omen for the Red Wings chances against Montreal. Never mind that both Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi were out for personal reasons and for being unvaccinated respectively. What would the result be?
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens Should Have Made Bigger Push for Jack Eichel

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said for years that it is difficult to acquire talented players to play centre. Teams just don’t give up on or move high scoring centre ice men is what he claimed. And then we fans sat and watched players like Ryan O’Reilly (twice), Elias...
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Ben Chiarot Trade Value Increasing

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Ben Chiarot was thought to be more of a depth piece when he signed with the Habs in 2019. The bruising blue liner inked a three year deal with an annual cap hit of $3.5 million. That put him basically at the average rate for an NHL regular, but he has played far more than the average skater since arriving in Montreal.
NHL
Yardbarker

The Montreal Canadiens Are Showing Those Playoff Runs Were Flukes

Let’s face facts the Montreal Canadiens are not a good hockey team right now. After making the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, the Canadiens are not even close to the same team that went on that run. Some of that has to do with injuries to key players, but some of it has to do with the fact, the Canadiens are not just not good and too inconsistent. And the beginning of this year shows that the Canadiens were not a playoff team over the past two seasons.
NHL
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: Mattias Norlinder Likely to Make NHL Debut This Week

Montreal Canadiens prospect defenceman Mattias Norlinder has a solid training camp with the team this season. Unfortunately, his camp was cut short due to injury, just as he was making a positive impression and possibly earning an opening night spot in the lineup. He finally recovered this week and was...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Could the Avalanche make Samuel Girard available at trade deadline?

Colorado has assembled an impressive back end, a group that has been bolstered by the return of Erik Johnson and the emergence of sophomore Bowen Byram. The 20-year-old has been strong enough this season that Mike Chambers of the Denver Post suggests that blueliner Samuel Girard could plausibly be made available if the Avalanche decide to try to add to their forward group between now and the trade deadline. Girard is signed through 2026-27 with a $5 million average annual value, a reasonable price for someone who consistently logs more than 20 minutes per game while chipping in a little offensively as well. If the Avs were to make the 23-year-old available, he’d garner plenty of interest around the league.
NHL
awinninghabit.com

Montreal Canadiens: Riley Kidney Lights Up the Mooseheads

Montreal Canadiens prospects had a weird year last season as many of them either had nowhere to play or their season’s were cut drastically short. One player who had a shortened season was Riley Kidney. He put up 38 points in 33 games during a season that dealt with a number of stops and starts due to Covid. He also piled up 17 points in just nine playoff games for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.
NHL
Bleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Samuel Girard, Maple Leafs' Trade Discussions

Last week, the Buffalo Sabres finally traded Jack Eichel after months of rumors and speculation, sending the center to the Vegas Golden Knights. It will take a while for that move to make an impact in Vegas, considering Eichel needs to undergo neck surgery, but it changes the landscape of the NHL for the future.
NHL
Yardbarker

Three takeaways from 3-2 OT win over Montreal Canadiens

Adrian Kempe played the overtime hero in Montreal on Tuesday to extend the LA Kings’ winning streak to six games. Things sure can change fast in the NHL. Less than two weeks ago, the LA Kings appeared to be an injury-riddled mess whose season was going off the rails before it even began.
NHL
