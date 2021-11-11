Connecticut’s Revenues Surge With An Election On The Horizon

The 2021 municipal election in Stamford was one of the most important in the city’s history given that the City Charter is up for revision and the government will have to address such issues as public school infrastructure and urban development. The heavily contested mayor’s race between State Representative Caroline Simmons and former Mets and Red Sox manager Bobby Valentine was widely covered by national media and narrowly decided by 1,500 votes in favor of Simmons. Yet, it is unclear where the Mayor-elect and elected members of the Board of Representatives stand on the city’s most pressing issues. More importantly, the second largest city in Connecticut still has no clear vision for the upcoming decade. However, one thing is clear: the challenges ahead are bigger than any political party or branch of government and Stamford officials must come together to create a cohesive vision for the decade ahead.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO