Connecticut State

Connecticut’s Revenues Surge With An Election On The Horizon

By Christine Stuart
ctnewsjunkie.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut’s budget is in the black due to surging sales tax receipts and federal grants tied to COVID relief as the state approaches a midterm election year. That’s according to the latest revenue estimates , which show the state’s $20.7 billion budget jumped more than $500 million since April because of...

i95 ROCK

Connecticut’s Most Inexpensive Places to Live in 2021

One of our favorite websites, HomeSnacks, has used specific data and science to determine which places in the great state of Connecticut are the cheapest places to live. It may be hard to believe that the 8th most expensive state in the nation actually has some appealing towns that are much more affordable than, let's say, Westport and Ridgefield.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Republicans make big gains in Connecticut on Election Day

The map of Connecticut is looking "redder" after Republicans made big gains in the state and across the country. Gov. Ned Lamont says he's not worried about the elections, but Republicans say this puts them in a much better position heading into the critical elections next year. Republicans held on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
City
Enfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
UC Daily Campus

On the Stamford municipal election and the decade ahead for the second largest city in Connecticut

The 2021 municipal election in Stamford was one of the most important in the city’s history given that the City Charter is up for revision and the government will have to address such issues as public school infrastructure and urban development. The heavily contested mayor’s race between State Representative Caroline Simmons and former Mets and Red Sox manager Bobby Valentine was widely covered by national media and narrowly decided by 1,500 votes in favor of Simmons. Yet, it is unclear where the Mayor-elect and elected members of the Board of Representatives stand on the city’s most pressing issues. More importantly, the second largest city in Connecticut still has no clear vision for the upcoming decade. However, one thing is clear: the challenges ahead are bigger than any political party or branch of government and Stamford officials must come together to create a cohesive vision for the decade ahead.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Election Day 2021 results: Connecticut's contested mayoral races

COLCHESTER, Conn. — Voters across Connecticut hit the polls Tuesday to cast their ballot in dozens of municipal and local elections. While municipal elections traditionally mean a lower voter turnout, hundreds of Connecticut residents arrived early to cast their vote. While there were dozens of contested races across the state,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
indianapublicmedia.org

Indiana's tax revenue collections continue surge, months into new fiscal year

More than a quarter into the new fiscal year, Indiana’s tax revenues continue to dramatically exceed expectations. The state is already more than half a billion dollars ahead of its budget plan. Indiana collected $137 million more in October than budget projections expected. Combined with higher-than-anticipated collections in July, August...
INDIANA STATE
Person
Ned Lamont
Norwich Bulletin

Norwich's Singh becomes first Sikh to be elected to a City Council in Connecticut

NORWICH - Democrat Swaranjit Singh made history this week when he became the first Sikh ever elected to a City Council in the State of Connecticut. Sikhism, the fifth most-followed religion in the world, originated in the Punjab region of India and Pakistan in the 15th century, and counts more than 25 million followers across the globe today. An estimated 500,000 Sikhs live in the U.S., according to the Sikh Coalition advocacy group.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Amidst Rising Gas Prices, Lamont Will Not Seek TCI Approval

Gov. Ned Lamont stepped away from the Transportation and Climate Initiative on Tuesday, telling reporters he would not continue to seek legislative approval as climbing gas prices made the multi-state agreement on fuel emissions a hard sell. For the past year, Lamont has been an advocate for the cap-and-trade program...
TRAFFIC
Hartford Courant

With gun violence surging in Connecticut, community advocates looking to Biden’s massive spending plan to help stem the tide

With gun violence escalating in cities like Hartford and New Haven, community violence intervention advocates in Connecticut are hoping to see a historic infusion of federal funding, part of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan, go toward their work mitigating conflict. The White House’s “Build Back Better” framework — which may see a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives ...
CONNECTICUT STATE

