Income Tax

Objects to use of tax dollars (letter)

Lancaster Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently paid our quarterly school taxes, which are quite high. A large portion goes...

lancasteronline.com

reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Tax deductions and federal spending

Your Nov. 8 editorial, “Democratic hypocrisy on rich paying their ‘fair share’, ” states that the latest version of the “social infrastructure bill” includes an increase in the federal write-off for state and local taxes. It is now capped at $10,000. However, according to a January report by the Rockefeller...
Curry Coastal Pilot

Letter: Another special tax district?

It is a relief that the most recent ballot measure was resoundingly defeated. It is a shame that city and county elected officials do not prioritize support for what our communities want. Could we have had an aquatic center, benefitting us all, if tax money had not been spent on political priorities?
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Democrats, tax policy and the rich

Your Monday editorial tries without success to accuse Democrats of helping the rich. You focused on a couple things. One was the push to bump up the deduction cap for state and local taxes. The Republican tax law — 90 percent of which benefitted the rich — penalized those mostly living on coastal states whose living expenses, including taxes, are much higher. The editorial also complained about tax incentives for electric cars and bikes. I don’t know how you are unaware of global warming, but it is a fact with dire consequences. The Republicans try to pretend it doesn’t exist and do nothing. But thank God the Democrats understand.
South Philly Review

Letter to the Editor: Unfair business tax

President Biden said he wants more products manufactured by USA companies. We all know that price competition is a big problem in competing with foreign industry. So Biden wants to double the U.S. corporate income tax rate from 7% to 14%. U.S. manufacturers need help. Instead of a lifesaver, he throws them a boulder.
advantagenews.com

Unclaimed federal tax dollars to be reallocated

As local governments start spending federal tax dollars meant for COVID-19 relief, more than $1.6 million was left on the table. Congress approved the money this spring. Shortly after, the Biden administration sent the first tranche of funds directly to large cities, 45 of which share in $2.7 billion over two years.
PennLive.com

Is Pa. using gas tax money for reasons other than infrastructure? | PennLive letters

For all the money that PennDOT gets from the gasoline tax (which is 58.6 per every gallon of gas that’s sold in PA every year), plus all the money it gets for drivers licenses and vehicle registrations every year in addition to the fee money it gets for using the PA Turnpike, why is it that PA seems to have the worst bridges and roads in the US? PennDOT has been and still is getting plenty of money from the sources mentioned in this letter for maintenance upkeep of our bridges and roads.
Community Impact Austin

Voters approving measure to use more Lake Travis ISD property tax dollars to fund maintenance expenses

Lake Travis ISD voters, based on early vote totals available at 7 p.m., are approving a tax ratification election that would generate an additional $3 million in funding for maintenance and operation expenses not subject to recapture by the state. If voters go on to approve the measure, it proportionally lowers interest and sinking tax rates in the district.
The Associated Press

Audit: Governor improperly used COVID funds for salaries

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state audit report on government spending released Monday accused Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 staff members for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
ReporterHerald.com

Letters: Taxes and spending; masks in schools

Is the problem taxes or spending? The Democrats will point to the national debt as a percent of GDP. In 2020, national debt to GDP rose to 128%. Isn’t that high debt ratio the result of too much spending (borrowing)? The Democrats will say it was spending needed because of the pandemic. There is that word again, “spending”!
FingerLakes1.com

Are people who collect social security getting a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400? Advocates ask Congress to approve it

The Senior Citizens League, which advocates for senior citizens, has sent a letter to Congress calling on them to approve a fourth stimulus check for the population. The letter is asking for a check in the amount of $1,400 be sent to them after they’ve learned they spent their savings and are down to eating one meal per day. Some have shared with the League that they’re cutting their pills in half to stretch their prescription drugs that they can no longer afford.
The Heartland Institute

Biden Administration Wants Tax Dollars to Fund Abortions (Guest: Rachel Morrison, J.D.)

The Biden administration is in the process of making radical changes to the federal government’s family planning program, known as Title X. Planned Parenthood, the National Abortion Federation, and the Guttmacher Institute have been trying to undo Trump administration efforts to prohibit tax dollars from funding abortions, a statutory prohibition.
Lancaster Online

Put $100 million to better use (letter)

The decision by Gov. Tom Wolf to reward what I view as bad behavior with five days of paid leave is unreal (“Workers get time off for vax,” The Associated Press story in Nov. 2 LNP | LancasterOnline). State employees already are given six hours to get their two shots,...
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
CBS Seattle

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

(CBS Baltimore) —  The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. Many people are even choosing not to return to the workforce for the time being. But many...
