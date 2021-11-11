Objects to use of tax dollars (letter)

For all the money that PennDOT gets from the gasoline tax (which is 58.6 per every gallon of gas that’s sold in PA every year), plus all the money it gets for drivers licenses and vehicle registrations every year in addition to the fee money it gets for using the PA Turnpike, why is it that PA seems to have the worst bridges and roads in the US? PennDOT has been and still is getting plenty of money from the sources mentioned in this letter for maintenance upkeep of our bridges and roads.

