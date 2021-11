On Friday, Nov. 12, Whitman’s first-year and second-year classes will finally have the chance to attend their first Freedom Songs, a student-led event that encourages performers and attendees to reflect on the many forms of freedom. According to the Freedom Songs website, the concert “focuses on music, dance, and other types of performances that are important to the performer’s culture. This event often features a selection of songs by artists of color and deals with issues of race, privilege, and different forms of oppression.”

