Police Beat

From Prince William police: Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On November 8 at 12:53PM, officers responded to the Shenandoah Station Apartments located in the 19300 block of Belleau Wood Dr. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 26-year-old woman, reported to police that an acquaintance, identified as the accused, entered her apartment, and began a verbal altercation. During the encounter, the accused forcefully grabbed the infant child from the victim’s arms and ran into another room. When the victim entered the room after the accused, he struck her with a glass figurine on the head. The victim was able to take the infant child and went to a neighboring apartment where police were contacted. The accused fled prior to police arrival. The victim reported minor injuries and no injuries were sustained by the infant. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Travis Xavier TIMMONS. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

WOODBRIDGE, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO