 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article• A student was found smoking in their room in Kitchin. The report was filed at 11:03 p.m. on Nov. 3. • A student in Babcock who consumed alcohol called University Police for an allergic reaction. The student...

primenewsghana.com

Police arrest teacher who severely beat 9-year-old pupil

The Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command has arrested a teacher with the Happy Royals International School for allegedly inflicting injuries on a nine-year-old pupil. The teacher, 30-year-old Elizabeth Tweneboah Kodua was handed over to the police by her uncle. Police have begun interrogating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police charged in death of Black man shot 76 times in Atlanta

Two law enforcement officers have been charged over the killing of a man in Atlanta who was shot 76 times during an arrest attempt.Jamarion Robinson, 26, was hit dozens of times by police as 16 officers broke down the door and raided his girlfriend’s home in 2016.The incident took place because police officers believed the former college football player was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force, have now been...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
potomaclocal.com

Police beat: Home invasion arrests made following helicopter search

From Prince William police: Burglary While Armed – On November 3 at 2:09PM, officers responded to the Princeton Woods Apartments located in the 3400 block of Allerton Ct. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a home invasion. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 19-year-old male resident of the home, was involved in a verbal altercation earlier in the day with an acquaintance, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile.
DUMFRIES, VA
wach.com

Suspect accused of beating woman turns self in, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police said a man wanted for beating a female acquaintance on November 10 has turned himself in. Michael James Johnson, III, 20, is charged with domestic violence of a high & aggravated nature & kidnapping, police said. Johnson is accused of repeatedly physically assaulting the...
COLUMBIA, SC
Times Union

Darryl Mount's family say police beat him. Witness depositions dispute that theory.

SARATOGA SPRINGS – The depositions of two former Gaffney's Restaurant & Bar employees who said they saw an unresponsive Darryl Mount, Jr., on the ground in the bar’s alley before city police arrived at the scene may call into question the theory that police beat the 21-year-old biracial man into a coma back in 2013 before he died from his injuries months later.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
potomaclocal.com

Police beat: Wanted woman pulled from Aquia Creek

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: A Stafford woman was unable to swim away from justice during an early morning disturbance on Barge Lane. This morning at 1 a.m. Deputy E.R. Houde responded to Barge Lane for a disturbance involving Jessica Orlikoff Nageotte, 30. Deputy Houde believed there were active warrants for Nageotte, and the Emergency Communications Center confirmed not only were there active warrants in Stafford, but she was also wanted in Prince William County.
STAFFORD, VA
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Night beat: A first look at overnight police news

• Jane L. Smith, 58, homeless, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Diamond Street on a disorderly conduct charge. She was accused of hitting a man with a bag. Burglary:. • Tools were stolen from a house in the 400 block of South Clay...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
potomaclocal.com

Police beat: Mothers, infants involved in series of domestic abuse calls

From Prince William police: Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On November 8 at 12:53PM, officers responded to the Shenandoah Station Apartments located in the 19300 block of Belleau Wood Dr. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 26-year-old woman, reported to police that an acquaintance, identified as the accused, entered her apartment, and began a verbal altercation. During the encounter, the accused forcefully grabbed the infant child from the victim’s arms and ran into another room. When the victim entered the room after the accused, he struck her with a glass figurine on the head. The victim was able to take the infant child and went to a neighboring apartment where police were contacted. The accused fled prior to police arrival. The victim reported minor injuries and no injuries were sustained by the infant. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Travis Xavier TIMMONS. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
NBC Washington

Police Seek Man Who Badly Beat Woman in Metro Bus Bay

A woman was left badly beaten in a Metro bus bay in near-freezing temperatures over the weekend, and Metro Transit Police say they've identified a suspect who is still on the loose. The station manager at the Prince George's Plaza station in Maryland contacted police about 7 a.m. Sunday and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

