The fate of Kyle Rittenhouse will soon be in the hands of a jury. The 18-year-old, who was accused of homicide and other charges, killed two men and wounded another during the chaos of violent protests last year in Kenosha, Wis. As NPR's Cheryl Corley reports, there are other questions that loom over the case outside of the courtroom - divide over gun rights and over who gets to be considered a victim.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO