UN Security Council states fresh concern over Myanmar crisis

By associatedpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has issued a press statement expressing deep concern about ongoing violence in Myanmar, whose military-installed government is using...

AFP

Migrants stuck on Poland-Belarus border vow to stay put

Aryan Wali Zellmi, a 25-year-old Iraqi Kurd, had tried twice to enter the European Union through Belarus. This time, he got stuck on the freezing border with Poland, joining hundreds in a crisis that the EU blames on Minsk. Zellmi is one of between 2,000 and 3,000 migrants -- mostly from Iraqi Kurdistan, but also from other volatile Middle Eastern countries like Syria -- who have camped at the forested Polish border for a week. With many young children and women among them, the migrants have slept in sub-zero temperatures in a makeshift camp, hoping to be let into the European Union. A barbed wire fence separates them from the Polish army, which has not let them through and created an emergency zone along its border.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Afghanistan's food crisis a 'legacy' of previous government: Taliban

Afghanistan's food crisis is a "legacy" of the previous government, the Taliban deputy health minister said Monday, as he accused the international community of failing to keep its promises of aid. "There is a very important problem that has been left over as a legacy from the former regime, and that is malnutrition," Deputy Health Minister Abdul Bari Omar said at a press conference in Kabul. 
WORLD
Birmingham Star

UN Security Council calls for ceasefire in Ethiopia

New York [US], November 6 (ANI): The 15-membered United Nations Security Council (UNSC) expressed 'deep concern about the expansion and intensification of military clashes in northern Ethiopia' and urged the warring sides to negotiate a "lasting ceasefire". They further called to put an end to hostilities and to negotiate a...
WORLD
Marietta Daily Journal

UN Security Council to meet Friday to discuss Ethiopia

NAIROBI, Kenya — The United Nations Security Council was set to meet on Friday to discuss the situation in Ethiopia, where a conflict between the government and rebels has been escalating in recent weeks, dpa learned from diplomatic sources on Thursday. At the request of Mexico, the 15-member council was...
POLITICS
Daily Herald

UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need "life-saving" aid

UNITED NATIONS -- The U.N. humanitarian chief urged Myanmar's military leaders on Monday to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1 'œbecause of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.'. Martin...
CHINA
Birmingham Star

Western Nations Condemn Belarus at UN Security Council

NEW YORK - The United States and European members of the U.N. Security Council condemned Belarus on Thursday for what they called the "cynical instrumentalization of migrants," as tensions simmered along the Polish-Belarusian border. "We ... condemn the orchestrated instrumentalization of human beings whose lives and well-being have been put...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arcamax.com

US joins China, Russia in urging Taliban to cut terrorist ties

The U.S. joined rivals China and Russia to call on the Taliban to cut ties with terrorist groups and stop them from operating in Afghanistan after a recent spate of attacks that have been linked mostly to the Islamic State. The concerted push from these world powers and Pakistan, known...
FOREIGN POLICY
KREX

US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed

BANGKOK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who was recently sentenced to 11 years of hard labor after spending nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, was freed and on his way home Monday, a former U.S. diplomat who helped negotiate the release said. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was […]
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

UN Security Council to hold meeting on Afghanistan situation

New York [US], November 16 (ANI): The United Nation's Security Council (UNSC) will hold a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday, said the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). Taking to Twitter, UNAMA said that Deborah Lyons, UN Secretary-General Special Representative for Afghanistan will address the meeting.
WORLD
abc17news.com

Blinken, in Kenya, seeks to cool regional crises

NAIROBI (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has opened his first official visit to Africa with an appeal for the preservation of democracy in politically and ethnically fractured societies. Amid worsening crises in Ethiopia and Sudan, Blinken began a three-nation African tour in Kenya on Wednesday. In meetings with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and other top officials, Blinken Kenya’s role in the region as an example. In comments to civic leaders, he spoke about the importance of combatting “democratic recession” around the world. Kenya faces its own test of stability in a presidential election next year.
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Taliban urges U.S. Congress to release Afghanistan’s assets

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban foreign ministry is urging the U.S. Congress to release Afghanistan’s assets, which were blocked after the takeover. The militant group’s acting foreign minister calls the sanctions against the Doha agreement signed on February 2020. The country also is facing an economic crisis that has alarmed international organizations. The World Food Program says 8.7 million people in Afghanistan are at risk of “famine-like conditions.” Meanwhile an explosion Wednesday hit a minivan in a Shiite neighborhood in western Kabul, killing one civilian and wounding three others. A Taliban official told The Associated Press that an investigation is continuing. He did not elaborate. No one immediately claimed responsibility.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. Frontex chief Fabrice Leggeri also said the agency was working with Polish authorities to organise repatriations of up to 1,700 migrants to Iraq by charter flights in the coming weeks. "This is not the first time that the EU has been faced with attempts at -- call it blackmail, call it geopolitical blackmail, call it a hybrid threat," Leggeri said. He compared the current situation to the days of clashes seen in February 2020 when Greece tried to block tens of thousands of migrants who were deliberately let through by Turkey.
IMMIGRATION
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU border crisis fueled by Europeans demonizing migrants UN

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees has pointed his finger at years of ?demonizing? and 'stigmatizing? migrants for making Europe particularly ?vulnerable? to the crisis now happening on the border between Belarus and Poland. Speaking to French news channel La Chaine Info on Sunday, Filippo Grandi condemned what he called...
IMMIGRATION
The Jewish Press

Whitewashing PA Terror Promotion in UN Security Council

In his quarterly update to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) regarding the implementation of infamous UNSC resolution 2334, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO) Tor Wennesland went out of his way to distort reality, whitewash the Palestinian Authority’s multi-million dollar terror promoting “Pay-for-Slay” policy and ignore PA incitement to violence and terror. In doing so, the UN once again proved its bias against Israel and its acceptance of Palestinian terror targeting Jews.
UNITED NATIONS

