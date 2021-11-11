Cold and some snow this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as cold as yesterday morning waking up. Winds out of the south ahead of an area of low pressure will keep our temperatures seasonable. Widespread light rain arrives around 11:00 a.m. and will last through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) During the night as temperatures fall, we could see a few flakes for Monday morning but little to no accumulation is expected. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most of the light rain and snow mix will be east along the ridges. We kick off the work week with high temperatures only in the upper 30s, but it will stay mainly...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO