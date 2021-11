The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial began deliberating this morning following yesterday's closing arguments by lawyers on both sides. The prosecution has argued that Rittenhouse was acting as a vigilante when he shot three people, killing two of them at a protest in Kenosha, Wis., last year. The jury will have to decide whether Rittenhouse was actually acting in self-defense. Corrinne Hess with Wisconsin Public Radio is here to tell us what we can expect going forward. She joins us now. Welcome.

