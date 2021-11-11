CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Automation-as-a-Service Market- Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | Kofax, UiPath, Automation Anywhere

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

HTF MI Published Latest COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Automation-as-a-Service Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for COVID-19 Outbreak- Automation-as-a-Service Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand,...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Las Vegas Herald

Cross Advertising Software Market is Booming Worldwide | TubeMogul, Marin Software, Oracle

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Cross Advertising Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Cross Advertising Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Cross Advertising Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Privileged Access Management Software Market - Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | AWS, CyberArk, BeyondTrust, HashiCorp

Latest released Global Privileged Access Management Software Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Restaurant POS Software Market- Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | ShopKeep, ChowNow, Squirrel

HTF MI Published Latest Global Restaurant POS Software Market Study that provides by in-depth analysis about current scenario, the Market size, demand, growth pattern, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Restaurant POS Software Market has grown substantially over the six years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown Industry Players are seeing big impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Restaurant POS Software Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.
TECHNOLOGY
chatsports.com

Mobile Ticketing Devices Market To Remain Competitive | Major Giants Continuously Expanding Market Ticketer, AutoMate Systems, Softland India, Realtech Infosys, NGX Technologies

HTF MI started a new business research with title Global Mobile Ticketing Devices Market Study Forecast till 2027 . This Global Mobile Ticketing Devices market report brings data for the estimated year 2021 and forecasted till 2027 in terms of both, value (US$ MN) and volume (MT). The report also consists of detailed assessment macroeconomic factors, and a market outlook of the Mobile Ticketing Devices market. The study is conducted by applying both top-down and bottom-up approaches and further iterative methods used to validate and size market estimation and trends of the Global Mobile Ticketing Devices market.
CELL PHONES
Bolivar Commercial

Home Automation Market 2021 Observational Studies by Top Companies & Forecast by 2029

With technological advancements in several developing countries across the globe, home automation solutions are evolving continuously. Modern day home automation solutions utilize high end digital technology for providing better performance and efficiency. Home automation systems refer to all such systems, whether used as a single application or as integrated solutions that are used to automate processes. They are electricity powered and are manually controlled (such as turning on the AC, dimming lights, managing entrance gate and cameras, operating smart appliances in a house, and so on.
MARKETS
oilandgas360.com

Halliburton releases DS365.ai intelligent automation service

HOUSTON – Halliburton Company released DS365.ai cloud service to help customers accelerate their digital transformation with intelligent automation. DS365.ai delivers industry specific artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models to enhance productivity, operational efficiency, and increase asset value. DS365.ai runs on the OSDU™ Data Platform and uses the interoperable...
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Automated Demand Response Management Systems Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants GE, Schneider Electric, ABB

The " Automated Demand Response Management Systems - Market Development Scenario " Study has been added to HTF MI database. The study covers in-depth overview, description about the Product, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and growth status to 2027. At present, the market is developing its presence following current economic slowdown and its Impact. Some of the key players considered in the study are Honeywell, Siemens, EnerNOC, Eaton, GE, Schneider Electric, ABB & Lockheed Martin. The market size is broken down by relevant regions/countries, segments and application that may see potential uptrend or downtrend.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Construction Payroll Software Market May See a Big Move |Darwinbox, Cognology, Profit, Time Tracker

A new research study on Construction Payroll Software Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Construction Payroll Software products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Construction Payroll Software market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are Roubler, Ascender Payroll and HCM, Darwinbox, Cognology, Profit, Time Tracker, Paycor, BambooHR, Hubstaff, Paychex Flex, iCIMS Talent Cloud, UKG Ready, Workday HCM, Timesheets.com, RUN Powered by ADP, Branch, Dayforce HCM, QuickBooks Payroll, Built for Teams, Square Payroll.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Study Abroad Training Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 |Warden, New Oriental, Shinyway, EF

A new research study on Global Study Abroad Training Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Study Abroad Training products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Study Abroad Training market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are Warden, New Oriental, Shinyway, EF, Superior Study Abroad, Study Abroad & Jin Gillie Study Abroad.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Workload Scheduling & Automation Market Shaping from Growth to Value | ASG Technologies Group, BMC Software, CA Technologies

The latest study released on the Global Workload Scheduling & Automation Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Workload Scheduling & Automation market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

dtac Engages Mobile Automation Firm Upstream to Extend Digital Services Portfolio

Dtac, Thailand’s third-largest operator, has engaged mobile automation leader Upstream both to extend its digital services portfolio, and to actively market the new offerings, as the operator looked to increase digital revenues and improve its competitive position in the Thai market, prioritizing secure, fraud-free transactions. dtac has reported a dramatic...
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

United States Substation Automation Market to lead in the world's largest market

Manufacturers in the substation automation market are pushing for sustainability initiatives with increased investments towards wind and solar power grids. Future Market Insights, Dubai: The global substation automation market is projected to rise at a steady CAGR of approximately 5.5% CAGR in the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. Extensive power production and distribution applications in a wide range of industries including electrical, electronics, and mining are key contributors to market growth. Also, rising government investments towards upgrades and retrofitting of older substation facilities for improved operational efficiency will contribute to long term growth.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Electrical Estimating Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | FieldPulse, TurboBid, Esticom

Electrical Estimating software was developed specifically to handle the needs of construction firms that operate in the Electrical, T&D, and Low Voltage trades. Electrical estimating software program for all types of work such as new residential construction, commercial, industrial, multi-family, remodeling, service work, flat rate, etc. An estimating solution that allows electrical contractors to manage contracts, prepare bids, manage, and re-use quotes.
CHINA
Bolivar Commercial

Bill of Materials Software Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | OpenBOM, Oracle, OSAS

Bill of Materials Software Market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports JC Market Research. Its latest research report, titled [Global Bill of Materials Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2026], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Bill of Materials Software market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

PC-Based Automation Market May Set New Growth Story | Siemens, General Electric, Rockwell Automation

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global PC-Based Automation Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Siemens, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, ABB, OMRON, Advantech, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Beckhoff Automation, Yokogawa Electric, Kontron S&T, Bosch Rexroth, IDEC etc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Design Automation Engineering Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Bentley Systems, Autodesk, Dassault Systemes

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Design Automation Engineering Software Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Siemens, Boom Software, CEA Systems, Bentley Systems, Neilsoft, Akquinet AG, Honeywell, Aucotec, Aveva Plant, Dlubal, Hexagon PPM, CAD Schroer, Autodesk, Dassault Systemes, Elomatic CADMATIC etc.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Remote Construction Market Estimates May Beats Expectation on Upcoming Revenue Growth

A new research study on Global Remote Construction Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Remote Construction products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Remote Construction market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are Oracle Corporation, Autodesk, Trimble, Caterpillar, Hitachi, Giatec Scientific, Kore Wireless, WorldSensing & CalAmp Corp.
CONSTRUCTION
Las Vegas Herald

Anonymous Social Networking Software Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Tantanapp, Tencent, MOMO

Global Anonymous Social Networking Software Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Anonymous Social Networking Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Tencent, MOMO, Tantanapp, Guangzhou iYujian Network Technology, Shanghai Free Gate Technology etc.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Recruitment Chatbots Market Development Activity Ahead - This Could be Huge

A new research study on Global Recruitment Chatbots Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assesment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Recruitment Chatbots products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Recruitment Chatbots market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are Ideal, TalentLyft, Engati, Makerobos Innovation Labs, Mantra Labs, iSmartRecruit, XOR?s, Paradox, Eightfold AI, Humanly HR Inc, Symphony Talent, LLC, Mya Systems, Inc, AllyO, Talkpush, Wade & Wendy, Inc, Leoforce, LLC, Brazen Technologies, Inc & Espressive, Inc.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Freight Brokerage Market is Booming Worldwide | XPO Logistics, Total Quality Logistics, Coyote Logistics

A freight brokerage solutions provide services in logistics or supply chain who acts as an inter-mediator between carriers and shippers to monitor transportation or goods from the point of manufacturer or shipper to the point of destination or carriers. The two types of freight brokers are asset-based freight brokers and non-asset-based freight brokers. Increase in International Trades, as well as Logistics automation, will lead to fuel the demand for Freight Brokerage Solutions.
MARKETS

