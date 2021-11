ANN ARBOR, Mich. – According to the American Red Cross, September and October had the lowest national blood inventory levels in more than a decade. The greatest need right now is for Type O, but all types are needed. In a typical year, there would be a lag in donations during the summer, and fall is the time to catch up. Due to the pandemic, there’s low turnout to drives and donation centers or drives have been cancelled.

