Transportation and Logistics Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Client onboarding is the process of welcoming new clients into the business, addressing their questions and concerns, and ensuring they understand the services available to them. Client onboarding is an important aspect for any customer acquisition team, providing effective risk management for new clients. Companies are required to perform due diligence for clients who are not present. It's essential to carry out all the necessary checks to ensure that they are a trustworthy business partner. Financial institutions leverage these tools to provide their customers with a streamlined, digital process for signing up for financial services.

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO