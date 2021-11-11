Weather Blog: Clouds increase Thursday, rainfall Friday

Happy Veterans Day!

A chilly start expected for your Thursday with temperatures in the 30s and even upper 20s. Sunshine will remain through early morning with clouds increasing this afternoon as our next storm system approaches from the west. Highs today will be seasonable in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will turn south at 3-6 mph.





Tonight lows stay mild with additional cloud cover, falling into the 40s. Winds will begin to pick up from the southeast 10-15 mph. Mostly cloudy skies remain with showers arriving late. A stronger frontal system will bring heavy rainfall potential along a cold front Friday morning and into early afternoon. Rainfall totals look to range from a quarter of an inch up to inch in central and southern Vermont. Temperatures will gradually fall back into the 40s through the weekend and early next week.





Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn

