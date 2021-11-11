CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect in Pratt St. Shooting

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying this suspect in the included video. City Detectives state that on October 18, 2021, at approximately 4:32 pm, a black male walking westbound on the...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

State Police Investigating East Nottingham Burglary

EAST NOTTINGHAM TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced that Troopers from the Avondale Barraraks are currently investigating a residential burglary and that took place on Woods Road, East Nottingham Township, Chester County. Authorities state that on October 18, 2021, Troopers responded to a report of a burglary in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Do You Know Him? Help Police ID Exton Theft Suspect

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department is investigating a theft from the Walmart store located at 270 Indian Run Street, Exton. Authorities state that on November 14, 2021, the pictured suspect removed $57 worth of merchandise from the store without paying. It is believed that he may be involved in other unsolved thefts from the same store.
EXTON, PA
MyChesCo

Suspect Wanted For Passing Counterfeit Currency

WEST CHESTER, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department announced it is investigating the passing of counterfeit currency at two different locations. The first is CVS located at 1200 Wilmington Pike in Thornbury Township, Chester County, and the second is at Walgreen’s, located at 10 E. Street Road in Thornbury Township, Chester County. The pictured male used five (5) counterfeit $20.00 notes to purchase a $100 Visa gift card at CVS. The male is then seen walking to Walgreen’s where he purchased a $200 Visa gift card with what is expected to be counterfeit currency. It is believed the pictured vehicle could be involved.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Burglary, Vehicle Theft

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating a commercial burglary and vehicle theft that took place at Thornton’s Gulf, 1640 West Chester Pike in Westtown Township, Chester County on November 14, 2021, at 4:12 AM. Authorities state that a white male wearing...
WEST CHESTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Armed Carjacking in Feasterville

FEASTERVILLE, PA — Police are investigating an armed carjacking that took place in Feasterville early Thursday morning. Authorities state that on November 11, 2021, at 3:15 AM the Lower Southampton Township Police responded to and investigated the report of a Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Carjacking) point of gun. The incident occurred in the driveway of a residence in the unit block of Bowman Dr, Feasterville PA in Bucks County. This Townhome community is located close to the intersection of Street Road and Philmont Ave, Trevose PA.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Police Officer Rescues Driver from Submerged Vehicle in Kennett

KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department reports that on Monday, November 15, 2021, at approximately 9:51 am, Chester County Police Radio dispatched Kennett Township to an accident along the 700 block of W. Cypress Street with a vehicle into the creek. Due to the Municipal boundary between Kennett Township and Kennett Square Borough being at this location and the severity of the accident description, Kennett Square Police Officer Mark Todd responded. Upon Officer Todd’s arrival, the vehicle was reported to be nearly fully submerged with only the rear of the vehicle still floating but rapidly sinking.
KENNETT SQUARE, PA
MyChesCo

Allegheny County Fugitive Arrested in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department announced the arrest of Elizabeth Catherine Goodheart, a 27-year-old white female from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on November 13, 2021, at 11:59 PM, Police initiated a pedestrian stop with a female in the 50 Block of W. Prescott Alley, West Chester who was intoxicated and had urinated in public. The subject was identified as Elizabeth Catherine Goodheart, who was found to have an active criminal warrant for her arrest out of Allegheny County for assault. Goodheart was placed into custody, processed and transported to Chester County Prison. Goodheart awaits a hearing before being transferred to Allegheny County for her charges.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MyChesCo

Wyomissing Police Arrest Man for Illegal Possession of a Firearm

WYOMISSING, PA — Wyomissing Police have arrested a man and recovered a firearm. Authorities that on September 4, 2021, a police officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple equipment violations. While on the traffic stop, the passenger, later identified as Michael Melendez-Long, 23 years of age, fled on foot and threw a firearm. Melendez-Long was eventually arrested and arraigned on charges before a District Justice.
WYOMISSING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police
MyChesCo

Wyomissing Police Announce Arrest Made in Burglary Incident

WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyomissing Police Department has announced the arrest of Brandon Snow, 26 years of age, on Burglary and related charges. Authorities state that the Wyomissing Hills Elementary School was burglarized sometime overnight on October 25, 2021. Brandon Snow was identified by surveillance video inside the school. He was later arrested and arraigned at District Court on the aforementioned charges.
WYOMISSING, PA
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Investigating West 5th Street Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday, November 11, 2021, at approximately 1:25 a.m. in the 1300 block of West 5th Street. Police located a 34-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. The incident remains under investigation. Anyone...
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Sentenced for Heroin Overdose Death in Paoli

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office, announced that Judge David Bortner sentenced Jamal Keys, 43 years of age of Philadelphia, to 18-36 years in prison for the March 2019 heroin overdose death of a 34-year-old man in Paoli. The victim overdosed on the heroin laced with fentanyl that the defendant sold to him the day he died. The defendant was found guilty by a jury in July 2021 of drug delivery resulting in death, possession with intent to deliver, criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Court Affirms Philadelphia Police Department Obligation to Provide Misconduct Disclosures to Philadelphia’s Office

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania has unanimously decided that the City of Philadelphia, through its agent the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD), must provide officer misconduct information to the District Attorney’s Office, as required by the U.S. Constitution. In Fraternal Order of Police Lodge №5 v. City of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy