Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect in Pratt St. Shooting

WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department announced the arrest of Elizabeth Catherine Goodheart, a 27-year-old white female from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on November 13, 2021, at 11:59 PM, Police initiated a pedestrian stop with a female in the 50 Block of W. Prescott Alley, West Chester who was intoxicated and had urinated in public. The subject was identified as Elizabeth Catherine Goodheart, who was found to have an active criminal warrant for her arrest out of Allegheny County for assault. Goodheart was placed into custody, processed and transported to Chester County Prison. Goodheart awaits a hearing before being transferred to Allegheny County for her charges.
