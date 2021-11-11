Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect in Pratt St. Shooting

WEST CHESTER, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department announced it is investigating the passing of counterfeit currency at two different locations. The first is CVS located at 1200 Wilmington Pike in Thornbury Township, Chester County, and the second is at Walgreen’s, located at 10 E. Street Road in Thornbury Township, Chester County. The pictured male used five (5) counterfeit $20.00 notes to purchase a $100 Visa gift card at CVS. The male is then seen walking to Walgreen’s where he purchased a $200 Visa gift card with what is expected to be counterfeit currency. It is believed the pictured vehicle could be involved.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO