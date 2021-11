This week we have even more fun mysteries to add to your TBR list-Chapter and Curse: The Cambridge Bookshop Mystery Series by Elizabeth Penney, Hooked on a Feline: A Magical Cats Mystery by Sofie Kelly, and Murder in an English Glade: A Beryl and Edwina Mystery by Jessica Ellicott. Details at the end of this post on how to enter to win a copy of all 3 books and links to purchase them at the end of each review–you may not be able to see the Amazon links if you have ad blocker on.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO