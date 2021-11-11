BAIT REPORT 11/10

Another great trip on the YC. 1st day was a little slow but had a steady pick of some nice Muttons. Buddy landed a few nice Red groupers, as did others, but all were released. Capt made numerous moves to put us on fish and the 2nd day we hit the sweet spot with large showings of Muttons on all moves. Slow pitchers caught some nice Scamps and there were a few black fin tuna in the mix as well, though not as much as in previous trips. Sharks took their fair Share of Muttons and groupers but Capt moved us to other spots with fewer sharks. Trollers caught 3 nice Wahoo between moves. Finally, met some new folks and hopefully will see on future trips. In closing, thanks to Capt Greg and crew for a great trip.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO