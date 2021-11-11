CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

BAIT REPORT 11/10

By plastered Posts:
floridasportsman.com
 6 days ago

Hnson st. the pilchards were thick in all 3 ramps....

forums.floridasportsman.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridasportsman.com

Yankee Capt Pulley Ridge light trip report

Another great trip on the YC. 1st day was a little slow but had a steady pick of some nice Muttons. Buddy landed a few nice Red groupers, as did others, but all were released. Capt made numerous moves to put us on fish and the 2nd day we hit the sweet spot with large showings of Muttons on all moves. Slow pitchers caught some nice Scamps and there were a few black fin tuna in the mix as well, though not as much as in previous trips. Sharks took their fair Share of Muttons and groupers but Capt moved us to other spots with fewer sharks. Trollers caught 3 nice Wahoo between moves. Finally, met some new folks and hopefully will see on future trips. In closing, thanks to Capt Greg and crew for a great trip.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’ Star Jesse Spencer Reveals the Real-Life Reason He is Leaving Show

Wednesday night debuted the 200th episode of NBC’s “Chicago Fire.” Among other new plot lines, we’ve found out that Matt Casey actor Jesse Spencer is officially leaving the show. Last week hinted at Spencer’s departure. The revelation came after his character’s return home from Oregon and a heart-to-heart discussion with Lieutenant Christopher Herrmann. Now, Spencer’s revealed why he’s actually leaving the show.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bait#All The Way#Holland Park#Off The Ground#Hollywood
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
realitytitbit.com

What is Veronica Rodriguez from 90 Day Fiancé's job?

Tim Malcolm is one of 90 Day Fiancé’s most interesting cast members. He first appeared on the show in 2019 with his girlfriend, Jeniffer Tarazona, but things began to get rocky in their relationship when Tim’s closeness to his ex, Veronica was revealed. Veronica has appeared on the TLC show...
TV & VIDEOS
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Tells DaniLeigh To Reach Out: "Whatever You Need"

If there was an album made for such a time as this, it's Still Over It. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have captivated the internet's attention with their public breakup and breakdown, and as news of simple assault charges has begun to circulate, there have been other celebrities offering their assistance to the Def Jam singer.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Maxwell Is Finally Free

Back in 2016, as the snappy, swooping “Lake by the Ocean” was blanketing R&B radio, Maxwell was already thinking about the end of a long-gestating album trilogy that started in 2009. He had just released the second part, blackSUMMERS’night, and he was daydreaming aloud about following it quickly with part three, blacksummers’NIGHT. “Then I’ll be free,” he joked. Free to start a new trilogy, perhaps. “I can have PURPLEwinterafternoon!” That vision is now hardening into a reality — with the possible exception of PURPLEwinterafternoon — in more ways than one. On Tuesday, Maxwell released “Off,” a probing ballad full of bass...
MUSIC
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Brandi Passante 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Many fans wonder how much their favorite reality television stars are worth. Luckily, there’s information out there to get the people the information they want to know. After the huge success of A&E’s Storage Wars, there’s no doubt their stars have at least some money to show for their hard work. Brandi Passante is one of those feisty celebrities that fans love. So, how much is Brandi’s net worth in 2021? Keep reading to find out more.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

Savannah Chrisley, Nic Kerdiles Secretly Married?!

Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles are back together. Just don’t expect them to share their relationship on social media ever again. Back in September, fans wanted to know if the couple was living together. They dropped some subtle hints about their living arrangement via their respective Instagram Stories. Now, they’re...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

What is NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J's net worth?

LL Cool J has been a regular on TV screens for many years now, starring in NCIS spin-off series NCIS: Los Angeles. However, before that he had an equally successful career as a rapper. But just how much has the star earned over the years? Keep reading to find out all about his incredible wealth...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares sad personal news ahead of DWTS finals

JoJo Siwa had a lengthy and heartfelt message for fans in the run-up to the final of Dancing with the Stars. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram and revealed why the show has been so bittersweet for her. JoJo shared the news that just months before she started her...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy