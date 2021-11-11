Feathered Friends: November birds in your yard

Outdoorsmen both hunters and anglers, are always looking for a way to put the odds in their favor for either taking game or catching fish. But despite what some people think (who are not outdoorsmen) hunting and fishing is scientific. You don’t just get lucky when you take that buck or catch that bass of a lifetime. If you really look into it deeper, you’ll see that there is something in control that’s millions of miles away from planet earth. The moon! My wife’s grandfather loved horse races and had a method of selecting his horses for each race that involved everything from the horoscope to card reading to moon phases. Well, believe me when I say I thought he was off his rocker, but he did quite well at the track with his crazy method. People don’t realize the impact our moon has on wildlife and game activity. So, let’s look at the facts and how you can use the lunar charts to help you as a hunter or a fisherman.

ASTRONOMY ・ 12 DAYS AGO