To kill more grouse you need to know the basics of the bird’s habits and habitat preferences. It also pays to have a modicum of wing-shooting skills. If there is any way a grouse can flush just when you don’t expect it, get a tree between you and the shot pattern, veer left or swerve right as you squeeze the trigger, this amazing bird will do it. And that’s on top of living in some of the roughest, steepest, brier-infested habitat imaginable, with grapevines and brambles vying to snag your barrel right when a bird erupts.

ANIMALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO