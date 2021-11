CHICO, Calif. — A new energy source is in town, both in the Northstate and the United States. Tim Pitts, owner of Butte County's Pride Electric, presented the Sirius Capacitor Module at Saturday's Building and Fire Safety on the Ridge Expo in Paradise. Already seen around the world, a seller's license for the module has recently been secured in the US. Pitts says the energy source has a wide range of charging abilities, from powering a whole house to charging an electric car in just two minutes.

