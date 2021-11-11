CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Global luxury sales set to outpace pre-COVID levels this year, Bain says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hcOM7_0ctNdQso00

PARIS (Reuters) - The luxury goods sector is set to move past the coronavirus crisis this year, fuelled by domestic spending in the United States and China, particularly on high end shoes, leather goods and jewellery, consultancy Bain said on Thursday.

Bain estimates that global sales of personal luxury goods will reach 283 billion euros ($327 billion) this year, bouncing back from the crisis with a 4% increase, at constant exchange rates, compared to 2019, before the pandemic hit.

Business in the United States, which this year overtook Europe as the largest market, was boosted by early vaccination campaigns and a quick rebound in local consumption. Demand in China, the growth engine of the luxury industry, remained strong through October despite lockdowns in some areas, as the Chinese -- unable to travel abroad -- made purchases in their home market.

In Europe, business has yet to return to pre-COVID levels, and may take until 2024 to do so, despite a pick up in tourist activity over the summer, added Bain, whose forecasts are closely watched by the luxury industry.

The largest players in the industry, like LVMH, Hermes and Kering have already recovered strongly from the health crisis, pushing well above 2019 levels of business as lockdowns ease and socialising resumes.

Due to the pandemic, overall sales for the sector fell by 23% in 2020, their largest-ever drop and first decline since 2009.

Although sales linked to international travel have not returned, brands brought on new business by focusing on catering to consumers domestically, not only in top luxury hubs but also in second and third-tier cities. A quarter of global sales this year were made with new consumers, according to Bain estimates.

“Brands are attracting a new customer base with strong marketing and online campaigns, while existing customers are buying more” said Bain partner Federica Levato, who co-authored the study.

Shoppers under 40 are expected to account for more than 60% of luxury purchases this year and more than 70% by

2025.

($1 = 0.8648 euros)

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

Global Dividend Payouts Returning to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Though the impact of the pandemic is still rippling through the markets, some normalcy is returning. Global dividend payouts are expected to return to their pre-pandemic peak level by the end of December, according to Janus Henderson. Three important things changed during the third quarter. First and most importantly, mining...
MARKETS
Reuters

Off the grid: Chinese data law adds to global shipping disruption

LONDON/HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from tracking systems following the introduction of a new data law in China, frustrating efforts to ease bottlenecks that are snarling the global economy, according to three shipping sources directly impacted. China's Personal Information Protection Law, which came...
MARKETS
Reuters

Oil drops on oversupply warnings, rising COVID-19 cases

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC warned of impending oversupply and as COVID-19 cases in Europe increased the downside risks to demand recovery, though a fall in U.S. gasoline stocks curbed losses. Brent crude futures dropped 32 cents,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
GlobeSt.com

Macerich Sees Higher Retail Sales Than Pre-Covid Levels

After navigating almost two full years battling the impact of COVID, The Macerich Co.’s Q3 numbers were “outstanding” thanks to retailer demand. That is according to CEO Tom O’Hern, CEO, on the REIT’s Q3 earnings call. O’Hern noted that shoppers have come roaring back as US consumers are continuing to shop with a purpose.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Luxury Goods#Europe#Chinese#Lvmh
Reuters

Workspace bets on flexible leases to navigate post-pandemic market

(Reuters) -Workspace, the London-focused office-space provider, on Wednesday said demand for its flexible leases, which give tenants the option to expand or cut space quickly, will be an advantage in the post-pandemic environment. Office space operators are facing a bumpy road to recovery after battling lower rental levels and steep...
SMALL BUSINESS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar slips as inflation data matches expectations

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback * Loonie trades in a range of 1.2540 to 1.2595 * Price of U.S. oil falls 1.2% * Canadian bond yields ease across the curve TORONTO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a five-day low against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices fell and domestic data showed inflation climbing as expected to the highest since February 2003. Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.7% in October as energy prices jumped, data from Statistics Canada showed. The increase matched analysts estimates. The Bank of Canada says inflation risks have increased but continues to view the recent dynamics as transitory. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, declined after the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC warned of impending oversupply and as COVID-19 cases in Europe increased the downside risks to demand recovery. U.S. crude prices fell 1.2% to $79.77 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% lower at 1.2584 to the greenback, or 79.47 U.S. cents. The currency traded in a range of 1.2540 to 1.2595. Last Friday, it touched its highest level in over five weeks at 1.2604. Separate data showed that Canadian home prices were flat in October from September as a slowdown in housing sales weighed, although a limited supply of homes for sale could lead to fresh price escalation. Floods and landslides that have killed at least one person have cut all rail access to Canada's largest port in the city of Vancouver, a spokesperson for the port said. Canadian government bond yields were lower across the curve. The 10-year eased 2.9 basis points to 1.750%, after touching its highest since April 2019 at 1.811% earlier in the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Blockchain firm ConsenSys raises $200 million from HSBC, Third Point

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Blockchain technology firm ConsenSys said on Wednesday it had raised $200 million, at a valuation of $3.2 billion, from investors including HSBC (HSBA.L) and U.S. hedge fund Third Point. Blockchain emerged over a decade ago as the technology behind cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Since then,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Diageo market share ambition implies stock party

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Diageo (DGE.L) is projecting confidence. The Smirnoff maker wants to grow its booze market share to 6% in 2030 from 4% last year. It helps that drinkers are eschewing wine and beer in favour of spirits. The group run by Ivan Menezes is also piling into drinks like tequila, set to grow by 11% annually over the next five years, and China.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Reuters

Cineworld says revenue above pre-COVID-19 levels in UK, Ireland

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Cineworld’s revenue has grown steadily since reopening and touched 90% of pre-pandemic levels in October, the cinema operator said on Monday, adding that the UK and Ireland were experiencing greater demand than in 2019. Cineworld, the world’s second-largest theatre operator, also said the recovery has been...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WWD

Bain & Company, Altagamma Luxury Study Predicts Global Growth Drivers

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — What are the key drivers for the luxury brands aiming to grow their business in the future? Chinese consumers, the online channel and younger generations. This is among the topics analyzed by the 20th edition of the “Luxury Goods Worldwide Market Study” conducted by consulting firm Bain & Company in collaboration with Italian luxury goods association Altagamma.More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo]Yu Prize Award Ceremony in Shanghai According to the research, by 2025 Chinese spenders are expected to...
ECONOMY
thedallasnews.net

Russia set to reach record high pre-Covid oil output levels

The Russian Ministry of Energy has said the nation's oil production could once again reach record highs comparable to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing oil market crisis. "We believe that in 2023-2024 production will amount to about 560 million tons. Our task is to ensure the competitiveness of our resource on the global market, and not to chase only the production figure," Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with business daily Kommersant, published on Wednesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Confectionary News

Barry Callebaut bounces back and surpasses pre-COVID levels - full-year results reveal

Global chocolate and cocoa supplier reports healthy growth, good profitability and strong cash generation, and an impressive recovery from its gourmet division. Barry Callebaut Group has announced in its annual report​ that net profit for the year to 31 August rose by 20.4% to CHF 384.5m ($421.60m), ahead of analysts forecast for CHF378.2m.
INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

France's economy is back to pre-Covid levels and still growing

French economic activity reached a level in August not seen since before the Covid-19 pandemic and has continued rising since, aided by a strong recovery in the service sector, according to a Bank of France's survey of businesses. Economic output was about 0.5% above early 2020 levels in October and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

Global carbon emissions rebound close to pre-COVID levels

Global carbon emissions in 2021 are set to rebound close to pre-COVID levels, according to the Global Carbon Project. Fossil carbon emissions dropped by 5.4% in 2020 amid COVID lockdowns, but the new report projects an increase of 4.9% this year (4.1% to 5.7%) to 36.4 billion tonnes. Emissions from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

‘Business as usual’: Emissions return to pre-COVID levels

2020 saw a historic drop in global carbon dioxide emissions. 2021 erased it. Global CO2 emissions are projected to increase by almost 5 percent this year, according to the Global Carbon Project — a jump that would negate nearly all the emission reductions from last year. CO2 emissions fell 5.4...
INDUSTRY
travelmole.com

Global business travel back to two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels by 2022

Global business travel spending looks set to rise by more than a quarter this year, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). It says it will reach two thirds of pre-pandemic levels by 2022. The forecast comes in a major new WTTC report in collaboration with McKinsey &...
TRAVEL
Street.Com

COP26: China's Carbon Emissions Set To Pass Pre-pandemic Levels

China's carbon emissions this year are projected to rise by 4 per cent compared with last year, according to a report that will be launched at the COP26 climate change conference on Thursday. The annual assessment by an international group of scientists called the Global Carbon Project said "Chinese emissions...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Brazil government cuts GDP forecasts, raises inflation outlook

BRASILIA, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's economy ministry on Wednesday cut its forecasts for GDP growth this and next year, while it raised its outlook for inflation, showing some economic deterioration on its radar. GDP is likely to grow by 5.1% this year and 2.1% in 2022, down from 5.3%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

226K+
Followers
240K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy