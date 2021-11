Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? If you are entering tonight with questions all about what the future holds, we’re happy to help!. Given that last week failed to give us a new installment of either this show OR Grey’s Anatomy, we more than understand the desire to get something new on the air tonight. Unfortunately, that’s not happening as we’re in the midst of yet another week off. Neither show is on the air tonight, but the good news is that they will both be back next week! Not only that, but a lot of early promotion suggests that the next new episode of each will be big. There’s a crossover coming that could impact multiple lives in an enormous way; go ahead and be prepared that a major character could be killed off.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO