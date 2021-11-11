CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Personal trainer impresses TikTok as she recreates ‘KFC Zinger’ burger from Aldi items

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puAT1_0ctNcm6R00

The Zinger burger from KFC is a menu staple, but what if you could make a cheaper and healthier version for yourself?

Personal trainer and TikToker Bec (@bechardgrave) has impressed her followers with her own versions of popular junk food recipes from outlets including McDonald’s, Starbucks and KFC. Now she has revealed how to make an apparent replica of the classic Zinger burger from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Coinciding with the launch of the Zinger Crunch in Australia, Bec decided to remake this new burger which includes signature fillet, pickled slaw, cheese, jalapeño mayo.

But the TikToker’s burger has a twist – with the extra “crunch” coming in the form of some corn chips, News.com.au reported.

In the clip, Bec uses cheaper ingredients from Aldi – namely some spicy chicken tenders, fresh slaw, brioche buns and, of course, a bag of Doritos to give the burger the “crunch.”

After using an air fryer to cook the chicken tenders from frozen, the 25-year-old makes the buns toasty by placing them on a frying pan, without using oil.

The TikToker then describes how she replicates the Zinger sauce, telling viewers: “I used light mayo and Sirracha to make my ‘Zinger’ sauce.”

She adds: “I added my slaw and a slice of cheese and some Doritos for that extra crunch.”

And voila – a homemade “Zinger” burger.

So how healthy is the homemade version it compared to the original?

Bec’s burger is 456 calories, she says, while the original Zinger burger is 434 calories, although Bec’s version has two chicken pieces, rather than one.

Hers also include corn chips (14 calories per chip according to nutritionix) within that calorie count.

Bec finishes the video by saying: “You guys definitely have to try this one out, it’s delicious.”

Since sharing her homemade version, Bec’s video has been viewed more than 45,000 times, with people thanking the TikToker for sharing how to make a healthier alternative at home.

One person wrote: “Why does it look better than an actual Zinger burger?”

“I’ve always wanted a Zinger remake,” another person said.

Someone else described the burger as “amazing.”

Though others weren’t so convinced by Bec’s recipe and said they would prefer to just get the actual KFC burger.

One person wrote: “Nah, I’ll stick with KFC.”

“I would much prefer the KFC burger,” another person said.

Someone else added: “Why did you just ruin the burger.”

Either way, this hack has left us craving a burger.

indy100 has contacted KFC for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

McDonald's Employees Wish You'd Stop Doing This In The Drive-Thru

There's something about McDonald's that many of us just can't resist. There are the crispy fries, delicious sandwiches and burgers, and dreamy ice cream concoctions (although we probably should be staying away from those, considering we've been warned time and again about how often those ice cream machines break), to name a few. As much as we all love a good, simple drive-thru order of a burger and fries, there's a lot more going on in a run-of-the-mill McDonald's restaurant than we often realize.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#Burger#Chicken Tenders#Food Drink#Tiktoker Bec#Mcdonald#The Zinger Crunch#Jalape O Mayo#Doritos#Sirracha
EatThis

Two Creepy McDonald's Secrets We Just Learned From a Drive-Thru Employee

Even if you often roll through the McDonald's drive-thru, you're likely not aware of just how closely the chain is keeping an eye (and ear) on you while you're there. According to a recent viral TikTok post by a McDonald's employee in New Zealand, the drive-thru employees are getting a pretty clear audio broadcast from your car while you're waiting in line for your food. In a since-deleted video that was viewed over 320,000 times before disappearing, user @charlton.a claimed that McDonald's workers can "hear everything" you and your fellow passengers are saying in your car, even when their microphones are off.
RESTAURANTS
95.3 The Bear

Recall: If You Have This Item In Your Freezer Throw It Out

Because of possible listeria contamination, Winn Dixie has expanded a recall on Fisherman's Wharf cooked frozen jumbo shrimp. You can return the item to Winn Dixie for a refund, but do not eat it. The recall products include Fisherman's Wharf brand jumbo-cooked shrimp. UPC 114003262. Picture courtesy of Southeastern Groceries...
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

McDonald's New Burger Debuts at These Locations Today

Today marks the American debut of McDonald's highly anticipated new burger. The chain will begin selling the McPlant at a handful of locations across the country, ushering in a new era of plant-based menu items going as mainstream as it gets. The McPlant will become available at only eight McDonald's...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
Daily Mail

Man who mocked his Tinder date for serving him 'raw' steak is roasted by TikTok users who point out the meat is a 'perfect' medium-rare

A man who complained his Tinder date served him a 'raw' steak has become the butt of his own joke after people pointed out that it's a 'perfect' medium-rare. TikTok user @thewaterboy, who is believed to live in Florida, went viral for all the wrong reasons earlier this month when he shared a video mocking the homemade dinner, including a close-up of the steak in question.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

McDonald’s worker reveals three secrets about drive-thrus

A McDonald’s worker has shared three little-known facts about the fast food chain in a viral TikTok.New Zealand McDonald’s worker @charlton.a’s video will make you think again before saying anything private in your car while you’re waiting for your food at a drive-thru. The TikToker revealed that, when you’re in the drive-thru, the workers can apparently “hear everything”, even when their microphones are off. @charlton.a #mcdonalds #nz #fyp ♬ original sound - Xb up He also said that their cameras take a “mugshot” of you so they know which order is yours. You can also...
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Burger King Bringing Back Beloved Menu Item After Seven Years

One of the most popular items in Burger King history is finally returning to the menu after seven long years away. The Original Chicken Sandwich hasn't gone anywhere, and Burger King recently entered the fried chicken sandwich race with the Ch'King. But now the best chicken sandwich in the fast food restaurant's arsenal is back in the lineup. This past week, Burger King reintroduced the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Creative Bloq

"Sexualised" ketchup bottle causes uproar - but is it really that bad?

The last thing we thought we would be writing about today was an over-sexualised ketchup bottle. (No, seriously, this is stupid. We can't believe we're talking about this.) It's not every day you see condiments being sexualised, but this ketchup has been causing some controversy. The Pizza Hut-branded bottle reads, "Tomato Ketchup. Shake, Squeeze and Squirt," and the customer who stumbled across the bottle is not happy about it. A man from Hull who came across the dodgy slogan has said it sounds like "an app for swingers". If you are working on your own branding and are hoping to avoid such controversies, then check out our roundup of the best branding books.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

This Expensive McDonald's Menu Item Will Cost You Around $30

People will do anything to get their hands on a chicken sandwich, whether it be waiting in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru for hours at a time or getting in a knife fight in the Popeyes parking lot. There's just something about chicken sandwiches that causes people to make questionable decisions. For McDonald's in Lebanon, that translates to paying upwards of $30 for a single Grand Chicken Deluxe, or the slightly meatier Grand Chicken Special (via McDonald's).
RESTAURANTS
mashed.com

Chick-Fil-A Milkshakes: What To Know Before Ordering

The fast-food world is saturated with chicken sandwiches these days, but only a few are good enough to compete with the one sitting at the helm of Chick-fil-A's menu. Invented by founder S. Truett Cathy in 1964, the chain's surprisingly uncomplicated Original Chicken Sandwich calls for nothing more than "a lightly breaded chicken breast with two pickles between a toasted, buttered bun" (via The Chicken Wire). And yet, people go crazy over the sando. Food Beast said in 2014 that the Georgia-based chain had sold more than 3 billion of them since the sandwich's debut.
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

Indy100

120K+
Followers
6K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy