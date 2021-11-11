Man Found Dead On Downtown St. Paul Sidewalk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The man who was found dead in his home on the southwest side of town died by homicide, the Allen County Coroner says. Police say they were called to a home in the 3600 block of Turf Lane around 1 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found the owner of the home dead inside, calling the death “suspicious”.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO