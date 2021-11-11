Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy hurt in crash just after midnight Thursday

An Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt in a crash just after midnight Thursday.

The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of Genesee Street and Dick Road in Cheektowaga. The Erie County Sheriff's Office said the deputy sustained minor injuries after the vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer. The deputy was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment and has been released from the hospital.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.