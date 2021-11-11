CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy hurt in crash just after midnight Thursday

By Tim Meehan
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 6 days ago
An Erie County Sheriff's Office deputy was hurt in a crash just after midnight Thursday.

The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. at the intersection of Genesee Street and Dick Road in Cheektowaga. The Erie County Sheriff's Office said the deputy sustained minor injuries after the vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer. The deputy was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment and has been released from the hospital.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

