Public Health

Health Officials Report Additional COVID-19 Cases, Deaths

By LEARFIELD
willmarradio.com
 6 days ago

(Undated) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is providing an update on...

www.willmarradio.com

EatThis

7 States Where COVID is Now "On Fire"

The good news is, cases nationwide are going down. "In fact, 40 states are contributing to this case decrease over the past week," said virus expert Dr. Michael Osterholm. "It's been remarkable, in many of the states, even in the Midwest, like Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, are starting to see case numbers drop." However, there are states "where the number of cases are still double the national average. And if you take one—Alaska tops the list. If they were, in fact, a country they'd be in the top 10 countries in the world with the highest cadence rates." So which are the states that are most in danger right now? Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Minnesota State
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Brainerd Dispatch

13 locals dead with COVID-19, new cases continue to soar

Thirteen deaths of residents from COVID-19 in north-central Minnesota were among those counted this week through Friday, Nov. 12, including a person in their early 40s in Cass County and two people in their 50s in Crow Wing. The deaths come as new cases of COVID-19 continue to pile up...
CASS COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Big COVID-19 numbers reported...8 deaths in the local area

(Willmar MN-) COVID-19 numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday look grim. The figures are from the time period of last Friday at 4 a.m. through Monday at 4 a.m. and show 10,913 additional cases and re-infections, and 51 deaths. The death numbers go back an extra day because the MDH did not initially file a report last Thursday which was Veterans Day. 8 of the deaths reported Tuesday were from our local area...a person in their early 70s from Kandiyohi County, a Meeker County resident in their early 70s, a person in their late 60s from Chippewa County, a Swift County resident in their early 70s, and 4 Stearns County residents ranging in age from their late 40s to their late 80s.
WILLMAR, MN
#Covid 19
WKRC

Another respiratory virus, primarily affecting young children, is surging in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) - Doctors say another respiratory virus, primarily impacting younger children, is raising concerns and filling hospital beds across Michigan. Dr. Rosemary Olivero, a pediatric infectious disease physician at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, said cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, are rising throughout the state.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indiana Gazette

Indiana County COVID-19 cases

Indiana County saw an increase of 215 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday and 68 reported on Sunday. Statewide, there was an increase of 21,226 cases reported Saturday and 4,752 reported on Sunday. Saturday includes a significant prior period adjustment to meet the federal guidelines for recording reinfections. Under...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Nears ‘High Risk’; Walz Says Vaccination Events Helped Close Gaps Among BIPOC Communities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  As the state health department is raising concern, calling new COVID-19 case and death numbers “extraordinarily high and concerning” and that a “truly alarming spike in cases” has happened in recent days, the agency reports that there have been 5,123 newly reported positive cases, and 43 more deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. Of those deaths, one Douglas County resident was in their early 30s. Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday morning that the Minnesota Health Department has hosted more than 1,000 community vaccination events since February, and said the efforts have helped close the...
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Minnesota approaching 9000 COVID-19 deaths

(St. Paul MN-) Minnesota is about to break the 9000 mark for COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. The Minnesota Department of Health Friday reported 28 additional deaths, bringing the total to 8996. One of the victims was a person in their early 60s from McLeod County, and another was a person in their late 80s from Stearns County. There were 4849 new cases and re-infections reported Friday, including 137 in Stearns County, 49 in Kandiyohi, 25 in Meeker, 12 in both Renville and Swift, 6 in Chippewa and 5 in Pope County. The figures were based on approximately 43,400 test results.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,569 New Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,569 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the new cases, 1,337 are confirmed cases and 232 are probable. There have been 9,091 total hospitalizations and 140,678 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The total case count was boosted by 1,302, the Health Department said, because of the way the state is now counting reinfection cases. Under the new guidelines, anyone who tests positive at least 90 days apart will be counted more than once when the numbers are reported. The state has always had information about who had been reinfected, but the previous reporting guidelines only required first-time cases to be reported. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,383. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4,752 new COVID cases reported in PA, 72.8% of residents vaccinated Nov. 14

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports 14.4 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. 72.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.  4,752 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Saturday, bringing the state total to 1,644,848 known cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the COVID […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

