Anaheim, CA

Wednesday Sports in Brief

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

HOCKEY

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigned a day after he was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into his workplace conduct.

Murray plans to enter a treatment program for alcohol abuse, the team and Murray said in a statement.

The 66-year-old Murray has been with the organization since 2005 and has run its hockey operations since November 2008, the third-longest active tenure for a GM in the NHL.

PRO FOOTBALL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold will miss at least four weeks with a right shoulder injury, meaning P.J. Walker will take over at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers.

Darnold, who is 4-5 as Carolina’s starter, sustained an incomplete fracture of the shoulder blade and will go on injured reserve, coach Matt Rhule announced.

Walker will start Sunday against the NFC-leading Arizona Cardinals. The former XFL quarterback is 1-0 as an NFL starter.

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision, saying rookie starter Zach Wilson is still recovering from a sprained knee ligament and won’t be ready to play this weekend.

Wilson has been cleared to return to practice this week and will run the scout team at practice.

It will be the third straight start for White, who left last Thursday night’s 45-30 loss at Indianapolis with a bruised nerve in his right hand but is fully healthy.

NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals executive Katie Blackburn has become the first woman appointed to the NFL’s powerful competition committee, which plays a major role in rules changes.

Blackburn, the executive vice president of the Bengals, is the franchise’s fourth member of the committee. Team founder Paul Brown, his son and current owner Mike Brown, and former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis also have served on the group that makes recommendations on rules and points of emphasis to the 32 club owners.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

The Mid-American Conference announced it will stand pat with its membership after examining expansion, just hours after Middle Tennessee State made known it was sticking with Conference USA.

The decisions by the MAC and MTSU appear to bring an end to a wave conference realignment at the FBS level of Division I that was triggered this summer by the Southeastern Conference inviting Texas and Oklahoma to leave the Big 12 and join the league.

BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Free agent pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $8.5 million, one-year contract.

The 30-year-old lefty split 2021 between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees, going 8-9 with a 5.83 ERA. The Angels traded him to New York on July 30 for two minor leaguers, and he was 2-2 with a 7.32 ERA in 12 games, including five starts, after the swap.

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Left-hander Joely Rodríguez and the Yankees agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract, three days after New York declined a $3 million option in favor of a $500,000 buyout.

The 29-year-old Rodríguez was acquired from Texas on July 29 with outfielder Joey Gallo for minor league right-hander Glenn Otto and infielders Ezequiel Duran, Trevor Hauver and Josh Smith. Frequently lined up against opponents’ best left-handed hitters, Rodríguez was 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in 21 games with the Yankees.

He finished the season 2-3 with one save and a 4.66 ERA in a career-high 52 relief appearances, holding left-handed batters to a .203 average (12 for 59).

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Liam Hendriks of the Chicago White Sox earned his second straight Mariano Rivera Award as the American League Reliever of the Year, and Milwaukee closer Josh Hader won his third Trevor Hoffman Award as the National League Reliever of the Year.

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Houston Astros center fielder Jake Meyers had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, an injury that could delay his 2022 season. The team said Meyers is not expected to be ready for game competition before opening day.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers named Tim Hyers their hitting coach after he spent the past four seasons in the same role for the Boston Red Sox.

SOCCER

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former U.S. men’s national team defender Matt Besler, who spent 13 seasons in Major League Soccer and was a five-time All-Star, announced his retirement.

The 34-year-old Besler played 47 matches for the national team from 2013-17, including all four matches of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where the U.S. advanced to the round of 16.

TENNIS

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Andy Murray defeated top-seeded Jannik Sinner 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open.

It was Murray’s second victory over a top-10 opponent in the past two weeks after the three-time Grand Slam champion, who has had two hip surgeries, beat Hubert Hurkacz in Vienna.

The 34-year-old Murray, a former world No. 1, has reached just his second ATP Tour quarterfinals in the last two years.

He next faces Tommy Paul, who upset doubles partner and fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4.

Earlier, Denis Shapovalov finally got to launch the defense of his Stockholm title from 2019, beating qualifier Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (1), 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Karolina Pliskova overcame a slow start before beating Garbiñe Muguruza 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6) in her opening match at the WTA Finals.

Earlier, Anett Kontaveit extended her streak to 11 consecutive victories with a 6-3, 6-4 win over second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova.

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Alison Riske defeated Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-3, 7-5 to set up an all-American semifinal against Danielle Collins at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.

The third-seeded Collins, pursuing her third title of the season, beat Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium 7-5, 6-3.

Simona Halep also advanced to the semifinals, rallying to beat Jasmine Paolini of Italy 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.

MILAN (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz of Spain reached the semifinals at the Next Gen ATP Finals with a 4-3 (4), 4-1, 4-3 (4) win over Brandon Nakashima of the United States.

The top-seeded Alcaraz has not dropped a set in his two Group A matches at the round-robin tournament for the top 21-and-under players on the ATP Tour.

Another American, Sebastian Korda, was on the cusp of qualifying for the final four after beating Sebastian Baez of Argentina 4-3 (3), 4-2, 4-2 to move to 2-0 in Group B.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

