Breaking News: Steven Gerrard Appointed New Aston Villa Manager

By Neil Andrew
 6 days ago

Liverpool’s former captain and talisman Steven Gerrard has been appointed the new manager of Aston Villa.

The position became vacant when Villa sacked Dean Smith on Sunday after a run of five successive Premier League defeats.

Gerrard has enjoyed a hugely successful period at Rangers where he managed to break Celtic’s nine year hold on the Scottish Premiership title.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bi1YQ_0ctNbLV900
This will come as devastating news to the fans at Ibrox with Rangers four points clear of Celtic at the top of the table again this season.

It’s been widely speculated that 41 year old Gerrard is being lined up to replace Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp when his contract comes to an end in 2024.

The move to Aston Villa will give Gerrard the chance to test himself in the Premier League at a big club.

After selling Jack Grealish in the summer to Manchester City, Villa’s new signings are yet to really catch fire.

They currently sit 16th in the Premier League with 10 points from 11 games, two points clear of the relegation zone.

More to follow….

