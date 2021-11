Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun - Aiko's Choice from Mimimi Games is going to be releasing in December and they have a new trailer ready. This is the standalone addon that takes place after the original Shadow Tactics. Set in Japan around the Edo period, you take control of kunoichi adept Aiko and her deadly assassin friends to hunt down the ghosts of her past. The new trailer goes over the story so far up to the point where the story of Aiko's Choice will set off. So keep in mind it's probably a bit spoilery if you've not played the original game.

