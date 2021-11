Real Madrid are involved in a tight La Liga battle in which only five points separate the top six, which is a testimony of the quality of the Spanish top division. Some of the league’s finest players have left for greener pastures, particularly the Premier League in recent months with Marc Cucurella’s move to Brighton being a fine example to boot. However, La Liga Santander continues to be underrated and promises to bring up yet another tight and enticing title race besides having several clubs with the pedigree to go all the way in the Champions League as well as the Europa League come the end of the campaign.

