Waianae’s Max Holloway returns to cage

By Editorial
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UFC record-holder for strikes landed, Max Holloway always lets his fists fly....

Chael Sonnen critical of Max Holloway’s performance at UFC Vegas 42: “He got blessed by being a pain in the ass”

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen was not impressed with Max Holloway’s performance against Yair Rodriguez. Holloway (23-6 MMA), the UFC’s former featherweight champion, was returning to action on Saturday for the first time since laying a beating on Calvin Kattar back in January. ‘Blessed’ had gone just 2-3 over his past five fights.
UFC
Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski shared his prediction for Saturday’s main event between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez. Volkanovski has spent 50 minutes total in the Octagon with Holloway, defeating him two times via decision, so he has a very good feel of how Holloway fights. As for Rodriguez, the champ hasn’t fought him yet, but with Rodriguez being one of the top fighters in the division, Volkanovski is very well aware of who he is, too. So when Volkanovski shared his prediction for this fight, you have to listen and respect his opinion as the 145lbs champ.
UFC
Max Holloway Targets 900 Strikes Against “Dangerous” Yair Rodriguez

Max Holloway is setting out to break his own striking record in his main event fight against Yair Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 42 this weekend. Both men will be looking to secure their place opposite UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski with an impressive performance inside the Apex on Saturday. For Holloway, a victory will almost certainly secure a trilogy fight against “The Great.” If that comes to fruition, the Hawaiian will head into the clash 0-2 against the Australian.
UFC
Waianae’s Asa Stevens wins second professional fight with KO over Felix Vasquez

Waianae’s Asa Stevens is now 2-0 as a professional boxer. Stevens took on Felix Vasquez in a super bantamweight bout and got the victory via knockout in the first round. The bout between Stevens and Vasquez was on the undercard of a night centered around a duel between Jaime Munguia and Gabriel Rosado on Saturday at the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.
WAIANAE, HI
Casey O’Neill is set to return to the cage at UFC 271

Casey O’Neill has her next fight booked and it’s a fun one. The rising flyweight contender is set to meet a pioneer in women’s MMA. MMA Ideas reports that Casey O’Neill is set to take on Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 271. The bout was confirmed by multiple outlets after the initial report.
UFC
Max Holloway lists three potential rematches for his next UFC fight

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway listed three potential rematches for his next fight after picking up a win at UFC Vegas 42. Holloway defeated Yair Rodriguez via unanimous decision in an absolute war that headlined UFC Vegas 42. It was an amazing fight from both men as they went the distance and tried to finish each other the entire time. In the end, it was Holloway who defeated Rodriguez by 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 scorecards, and now that he has gotten by “La Pantera,” Holloway seems like he’s next in line for a big fight next time.
UFC
Missing panther set to return to cage

Yair Rodriguez will be in Las Vegas Saturday night. Specifically, he'll be inside the Octagon at the UFC Apex to face Max Holloway. That much is certain. What's unclear to many is where Rodriguez has been for the last two years. It was as if the UFC's number three ranked featherweight fell off the planet. And it's not the first time that "El Pantera" has gone missing from his cage.
UFC
Max Holloway Calls Out ‘Elevator Divas’ For Waiting On Title Shots

If you know Max Holloway, then you know the Blessed Express waits for no man. The former featherweight champ lost two extremely close bouts with Alexander Volkanovski, yet was still considered to be next for the title after rebounding with a career defining performance against Calvin Kattar. Instead, Holloway is set to take on a returning Yair Rodriguez this weekend, in the UFC Vegas 42.
UFC
Fighter vs. Writer: Josh Emmett discusses his return to action, Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez and UFC champ Alexander Volkanovski

In the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Josh Emmett joins the show to discuss his recovery from major knee surgery after tearing his ACL in a win over Shane Burgos last year. Emmett will detail the long road back to the octagon including a setback earlier this year that pushed his return to action back either further.
UFC
UFC Vegas 42 live results: Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez

Full UFC Vegas 42 live results from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas begin at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Saturday, November 13, on MMAWeekly.com. Click on the fight below in the UFC Vegas 42 live results section and then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.
UFC
Conor McGregor & Max Holloway Partake In “Light” Social Media Banter

Max Holloway and Conor McGregor were involved in a bit of Twitter banter on Tuesday afternoon. This Saturday at UFC Vegas 42, Max Holloway will face Yair Rodriguez in the main event. Rodriguez is talented enough to warrant any fighter’s undivided attention, but when speaking of the future this week, Holloway floated the idea of facing Conor McGregor again some time down the line. The two competed at featherweight in 2013 in a bout that saw McGregor win via unanimous decision.
UFC
UFC
Combat Sports
Sports
UFC free fight: Max Holloway puts striking masterclass on Calvin Kattar

Max Holloway shattered all kinds of records when he faced Calvin Kattar at UFC on ABC 1 this past January. Looking to rebound from back-to-back title fight losses to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, Holloway proved that he’s still in top form when he battered Kattar over the course of 25 minutes.
UFC
UFC bestows Waianae’s Max Holloway with prestigious Forrest Griffin Community Award

Adding to his long list of UFC honors, Waianae native Max Holloway was bestowed with the Forrest Griffin Community Award on Wednesday. According to the UFC, the award recognizes “A UFC athlete for their exceptional volunteer and charity work and the meaningful impact their efforts have on the community.”. Holloway...
UFC
Max Holloway Roasts UFC ‘Divas’ For Waiting On Opportunities

Max Holloway thinks there are too many fighters under the UFC banner who are expecting handouts. Holloway is set to clash with Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC Vegas 42. This will be Holloway’s first fight since his sensational performance against Calvin Kattar back in January. A win could give Holloway another UFC Featherweight Title shot.
UFC
Max Holloway calls out Conor McGregor for next fight

Max Holloway and Conor McGregor are names that are always going to be linked. They fought each other in the UFC when both were still young in their respective careers. Conor McGregor went on to become featherweight champion at UFC 194. Max Holloway was also on the event and only a few fights away from a title shot himself.
UFC
Editorial: UFC sends mixed messages to Max Holloway and Carla Esparza

Rose Namajunas retained her UFC strawweight title at UFC 268 with a split-decision win over Weili Zhang. After the fight, the defending champ said former champion Carla Esparza, who defeated Namajunas to become the inaugural strawweight champ in 2014, seemed like a reasonable choice for her next defense. “That seems...
UFC

