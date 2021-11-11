CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julia, Will Smith, and Spanish cuisine

By Megan Roth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia tells the story of the renowned cookbook author and television star Julia Child. With archive footage of Child herself, the film highlights the ways she changed the way we view food, television and even women. The film hits theaters Nov. 12....

thefocus.news

What is Shaunie O'Neal and fiancé Keion Henderson's age difference?

Basketball Wives alum Shaunie O’Neal and Pastor Keion Henderson have announced they are engaged. Henderson popped the question last week with the couple announcing the news exclusively with PEOPLE yesterday (16 November). As news of their engagement is shared online, some are curious to know reality star Shaunie O’Neal’s fiancé...
CELEBRITIES
seattlepi.com

'NCIS' Pays 'In Memoriam' Tribute to Longtime Staffer Harriet Margulies

“NCIS” paid memorial tribute to longtime staff member and audience liaison Harriet Margulies on Monday night, thanking her for 19 years of service to the show. Margulies Oct. 30 in Northridge, Calif., at age 94, according to CBS. More from Variety. As the audience liaison, she was the go-between Belisarius...
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

Tami Roman Gives Husband The Green Light To Have Baby With Another Woman

Those controversial Basketball Wives moments are behind her and Tami Roman has spent the better part of her recent years building her brand. She has appeared on her own Fox Soul series and often pops up on social media alongside her husband, Reggie Youngblood. Their relationship was well-documented while on Basketball Wives, including Tami's hesitation to take the next step due to their 17-year age difference.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
fox10phoenix.com

Emmy-winning actor Peter Scolari dies at 66

LOS ANGELES - Peter Scolari, who rose to fame alongside Tom Hanks in the offbeat sitcom "Bosom Buddies" and later appeared alongside Bob Newhart in "Newhart," died Friday after a two-year battle with cancer at age 66. His manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed his death to Deadline. Scolari won an...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Young Dolph Leaves Behind Two Kids and His Longtime Partner

With nearly four million monthly listeners on Spotify and even more followers on Instagram, Memphis rapper Young Dolph was well known for his music. Throughout his career, his debut album "King of Memphis" peaked within the top 50 of the Billboard 200 chart, and his most recent work, "Rich Slave," peaked at No. 4.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nowdecatur.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: LaLa Anthony & Amara La Negra!

LALA ANTHONY SAYS SHE WANTS TO DATE SOMEONE WHO IS 'CHILL & EASY': During a recent interview, LaLa Anthony says she wants to date someone “chill and easy” following separation from Carmelo Anthony. She said that her dream guy is someone that is “chill and easy because that is pretty much my personality.”When asked when will she start officially dating again La La replied, “We’ll see what happens.”
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS

