Premier League

'They Help Us Massively': Liverpool Academy Graduate Neco Williams Hails Pep Ljinders And Vitor Matos

By Chris Stonadge
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 6 days ago

Liverpool right-back Neco Williams has praised Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Ljinders and elite development coach Vitor Matos.

The Welshman began first-team training and made his Liverpool debut under the pair's stewardship and guidance, and has gone on to make 28 appearances for the first-team thus far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcSPr_0ctNZjUD00

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Williams heaped praise on the two coaches who have been tremendously important to his development.

'With Pep, I think he was the U16 coach when I was 15, but I was playing a few games and I had Pep then.

'You could tell then from when I was training with him that he was an unbelievable coach. He has a massive trust in all the young players that come up, train and play games.

'And especially playing Carabao Cup games, it gives a chance for the young lads, the players who haven't played as much game time as others, a massive chance to impress not only the manager but Pep as well.

'Same with Vitor. He has helped me massively. He's been there from the first day I've trained with the first team and he had massive trust in me.

'I think those two especially, they're always watching the Academy lads – the U23s, the U18s – and whenever they see talent, they bring them up here and train.'

