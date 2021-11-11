CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Children's book 'Calvin' shows how a community can embrace a trans child's identity

By Interviews
WEKU
WEKU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T7wDC_0ctNZgq200
Penguin Random House

Calvin was always a boy — but the world did not recognize him that way.

That's the story in the new children's book Calvin. Authors JR and Vanessa Ford show how their young protagonist navigates the complicated feelings of being a transgender kid and how he comes into expressing who he really is, with illustrations from Kayla Harren.

The Fords are also parents to two children, one who is trans and inspired this book. Ellie first raised the topic shortly after their 5th birthday — the family is now six years into their journey.

"That transition really was a labor of love and a labor of learning for all of us," JR Ford says. "It really helped jump-start what we needed to do, you know, to research this whole new lexicon of terms and vocabulary as well as: What does it mean for us to continue to support Ellie in their transition?"

Though Calvin is inspired by the Fords' child, the book is not entirely a fictionalization of their personal experience.

"There are pieces of what Calvin says that Ellie said to us early on," Vanessa Ford says. "But we have a large network of families with many children who transitioned around 4 or 5 years old, and each one of these children have informed us of their own experiences, and we've grown up with them in our community of families with trans kids."

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Interview Highlights

NPR's Audie Cornish spoke with Vanessa and JR Ford for All Things Considered.

On parents using the word transgender with their children

Vanessa Ford: When we first were with our child when they were 4, there was one book out, and it used the word transgender. And we didn't use that word for quite some time in reading the book to Ellie, to our child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1StUVi_0ctNZgq200
In the book, Calvin's parents introduce him to the term transgender. Penguin Random House

We skipped over it because we didn't want to provide a word. However, when we finally used the word, Ellie's breath took out all the air in the room and they said, "That's who I am. There's a word for who I am." And so some of this is that our children may not have the language to describe how they feel or how they identify, and sometimes having that language can be incredibly empowering.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pAQGz_0ctNZgq200
In one scene in the book, Calvin reintroduces himself to a classmate using his new name. Penguin Random House

On the scene where Calvin reintroduces himself to a classmate as a boy

Vanessa Ford: That's actually one of the things we found on our journey — that kids are really open. They are accepting, interested and curious. It's really adults and political figures who have taken the issue of trans kids and politicized it and put all this fearmongering out there, when in our experience and the experience of many people we've talked with, kids may have a few questions like Calvin's friend did, but then it's on to recess — what are we doing next? And when kids are able to be their authentic selves, it draws in others around them.

On what they would say to parents who aren't ready to talk to their children about transgender identities

Vanessa Ford: I think right now is the time if there ever was a time. We have a political environment in which trans youth in particular are being targeted around the country. We have trans kids coming out every day in classrooms around the country. And I would just encourage them to take a risk. Your child is going to be open and eager to learn this, and it may help them be a better, empathetic friend to somebody in their class or their community. And I would say learn from our experience. We were scared. We were fearful of even using that word in the beginning when, in fact, our child found it so empowering.

JR Ford: I would also add that our kids aren't a monolith. They are unique in every single way. And for parents and adults and caretakers, give them the opportunity to be themselves. At least, being able to listen to your kids is one of the things that we always try to promote. Listen to your kids. They know what's best for them because they're living their experience every single day.

Amy Isackson and Patrick Jarenwattananon adapted this interview for the web.

Comments / 7

freeze
5d ago

once again the LGBTQ community trying to contaminate children. one day the sky will crack open and Jesus will return. then the LGBTQ community will be thrown into the Lake of fire

Reply
3
Related
Niles Daily Star

Former Cassopolis educator pens children’s book

CASSOPOLIS — What do Cassopolis’ Squires Elementary School, a pack of squirrels and one determined dog have in common? They all helped inspire a recently published picture book. Former Cassopolis educator Mike Kesterke, 68, now of Holland, recently released his first children’s book “You Can Do It Rocket!: Persistence Pays...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
Literary Hub

One of the decade’s most censored books has been renamed to support its trans heroine.

Alex Gino’s children’s novel George, about a transgender girl who wants to play Charlotte in her fourth grade production of Charlotte’s Web, has won a Stonewall Book Award, a Children’s Choice book award, and a Lambda Literary Award, and is also one of the decade’s most challenged books. Now, six years after its original publication, the novel is being renamed Melissa, in order to spotlight the name the main character has chosen for herself. The text of the novel will remain the same.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parents Magazine

30 Best Children's Books of 2021

Best Board Books for Babies, Toddlers, and Preschoolers. Perfect for gifting at baby showers and holidays, these winning board books—many with interactive elements—held the attention of our youngest testers. Browse the winners here. Best Picture Books for Kids Ages 3 to 8. With appealing plots and stunning illustrations, these 12...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Cornish
WRAL News

'That's me, mom:' Children see themselves in startup's books

A local digital printing startup is working to restructure the look of children’s literature by changing how the children see themselves. In 2020, Keepsake Tales began working to create more representation in books. That vision has come to life and is being delivered, door-to-door, to some lucky readers. Four- year-old...
KIDS
Motherly

8 children’s books that celebrate Indigenous people

As we honor Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month, it’s important to have open conversations and encourage your children to ask questions about this heritage. Plus, reading is an interactive activity that includes both you, the parent, and the child. No matter your little one’s reading level, it’s never too early to start learning (or reading) about Indigenous history and issues. This colorful roundup includes a little bit of everything from lyrically written picture books to beautifully illustrated board books, and even a children’s bedtime poem—all of which feature main Indigenous characters and storylines.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
yourvalley.net

Retired Scottsdale teacher authors children’s books

Scottsdale author and poet, Linda Rittenhouse recently published the third children’s picture book in her Nana Posy series about a vivacious grandmother’s interactions with the wildlife in her Arizona back yard. The first two books in the series, “Nana Posy’s Project” and “Nana Posy and Quail Pie” were published earlier...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans People#Ford Family#Fords#Npr
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Local boy's disability inspires children's book

As Cooper Leamon grew into a toddler, it became apparent to his parents, Trever and Laura, that their son's verbal skills were behind other children at the same age. He'd often grunt or squeal when pointing toward things he wanted, and say “Ugg” like a caveman, the family described. Cooper became an expert at charades, acting out what he wanted.
KIDS
toledoparent.com

Children’s Book Author and Illustrator Jennifer Beaver

Dinder isn’t your average family dog; she is a 120-pound, joyful and mischievous St. Bernard. Most dogs don’t motivate their humans to come together to launch a company, but that is just what Dinder did for the Beaver family. Helping fellow creatives. At the center of the project is a...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
okcfox.com

The children's books that teach kids about finance

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Something as simple as the right book could start kids on the path to financial success. Children who are surprisingly young can and should start taking in economic lessons, according to personal finance experts. It doesn't always start with dollars and cents, sometimes it's about muffins and cookies.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOLO TV Reno

Native Nevadan writes and illustrates children’s book

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A native Nevadan is releasing a children’s book that she wrote and illustrated herself. It’s called The Moon’s Tear: A Desert Night’s Dream, and it follows a raven on his journey to find a companion for the moon. The author and illustrator, Sophie Sheppard, is a...
NEVADA STATE
East Bay Times

Alice Walker on new children’s book, upcoming book and power of nature

For nearly half a century, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Alice Walker has touched millions around the world with her words. But she insists that she is just like everyone else, a claim that doesn’t sound quite as far-fetched when she notes that at the moment, she’s trying to figure out Google Meets on her laptop. Her Yorkie, Eddie, and her grandson’s Chinese rescue, Mushu, yip away in the background. Bears have recently invaded Walker’s garden orchard in Mendocino County’s rural Philo, and smoke from the Caldor Fire has “The Color Purple” author concerned about the state of our planet.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Longview News-Journal

Longview author releases new children's book

Karen Dean of Longview recently released “I Chose You!,” the latest of several children’s books she has written. “I Chose You!” is about adoption and focuses on Sammy, a little boy who was adopted from Korea who wants to adopt a puppy. “He now wants to adopt a puppy and...
LONGVIEW, TX
spectrumnews1.com

Mom benefits from children's book program

CLEVELAND — Cara Byrne loves reading with her kids. The family gets a free book in the mail each month from the Imagination Library. With her kids piled onto her lap reading, Byrne said, “When my oldest daughter was first born, we learned about Imagination Library and at first we thought it was too good to be true.”
CLEVELAND, OH
westsidenewsny.com

Children’s picture book about Brockport published

Author Colleen Venturino recently published Greetings from Brockport with illustrator Katarina Stevanovic. The children’s picture book follows a young family as they explore sites around the village. Local scenes shown in the book include the Lift Bridge, Erie Canal, numerous Main Street locations, the library, parks, and many others. The illustrator used photos and detailed descriptions provided by Venturino to create the illustrations.
BROCKPORT, NY
VTDigger

Children’s book campaign supports young readers

Preschool children in Burlington, Vermont, will receive new picture books as part of the Fletcher Free Library’s annual BOOKS FOR CHILDREN GIFT CAMPAIGN, a holiday donation program that supports early learners from low-income families. The campaign runs from November 8 through December 12. The public is encouraged to purchase books to...
BURLINGTON, VT
GW Hatchet

Students host children’s book drive

Students in the University Honors Program put together a book drive to help increase literacy rates in children ages 0 to 5. Donation boxes are set up in buildings around campus and over a thousand books have been collected so far. This article appeared in the November 8, 2021 issue...
CHARITIES
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy